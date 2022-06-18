Buffalo Bandits fall in National Lacrosse League title game to Colorado Mammoth, 10-8

In a sold-out KeyBank Center, the Buffalo Bandits had one task in mind Saturday night.

It was win-or-go-home, and the only thing standing between the Bandits and their goal of a fifth National Lacrosse League championship was the Colorado Mammoth.

Colorado held on for a 10-8 victory over Buffalo in Game 3 of the NLL Finals to win its first championship since 2006, silencing what had been a boisterous Bandits crowd. The attendance of 19,060 marked the 10th game in league history to exceed 19,000.

Colorado goalie goalie Dillon Ward made 55 saves in the series clincher to set a league record for a championship game, and Silver Creek product Zed Williams had seven points on the night and finished with 22 for the series.

Ward was named the Most Valuable Player as he broke the previous record of 54 saves set by Steve Dietrich with Rochester against the Bandits in 1997.

It was the third championship appearance for the Bandits since 2016, and the team is 0-3.

The Bandits, the league's highest-scoring team in the regular season, managed eight goals on 63 shots. The Bandits were held to less than eight goals only once this season, in a 12-7 loss to the Toronto Rock in the regular-season finale.

Just like the first two games of the series, Colorado was the first to get on the board. And although Bandits coach John Tavares said he wanted to limit the talented Williams, the attackman scored twice in the opening quarter.

Buffalo responded, taking a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Dhane Smith, Josh Byrne and Ian MacKay each scored to put pressure on Ward, who was more than up to the task all night.

Slowly but surely, Ward came alive in net and racked up 20 saves by halftime. The Bandits also had one goal washed out and two goals overturned in the first two frames, both for impeding the goalie crease.

Every time the Bandits managed to pull even, the Mammoth found a way to regain the lead. By halftime, it was a two-goal Colorado game and the huge crowd was wondering whether this was Buffalo's night.

The Bandits kept Colorado off the scoreboard in the third quarter, and Chris Cloutier scored the lone goal of the frame to pull Buffalo within 7-6. But the quarter turned into a goalie showdown, with Ward and the Bandits' Matt Vinc both battling to keep the game tight.

With 15 minutes to play, Buffalo still trailed by one.

Hometown favorite Connor Fields, a Bishop Timon grad, tied the game at 7-7 mere seconds into the fourth quarter, but Colorado put together a three-goal run to open a 10-7 cushion.

Buffalo scored with 6 seconds left, but the Mammoth had already secured the victory for the second championship in franchise history.

Kyle Buchanan finished with three goals and an assist for the Bandits, and Byrne had four points on a goal and three assists. Vinc finished with 37 saves.

During halftime, the NLL announced its finalists for the individual awards. Smith, Vinc and Albany’s Joe Resetarits were announced the finalists for MVP. Vinc was also named a finalist for Goaltender of the Year – an honor he’s earned seven times.

