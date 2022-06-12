Buffalo Bandits fall in Game 2 but expect adjustments for series finale

After defeating the Colorado Mammoth in Game 1 of the NLL finals, Buffalo Bandits coach John Tavares said the hardest game to win is the series clincher. He called Colorado’s loud house the “second-best fan base” – behind Banditland, of course, and said the Bandits had to play like as if to were “do or die.”

While Buffalo led for the majority of the game, Colorado stormed back – scoring five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter – to win 11-8 and tie the series for a winner-takes-all Game 3 on Saturday. The finale starts at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center (ESPN+).

“They played really well … but I think (goalie Matt Vinc) played well, our defense played well,” Tavares told reporters. “We’ve just got to keep them under 10.”

Similar to Game 1’s start, Colorado took the early lead, this time 2-0. Former Silver Creek standout Zed Williams led the Mammoth’s scoring with four goals and three assists, with two of his four goals coming in the first half.

Williams has been a consistent presence for Colorado throughout the championship series, with eight goals and seven assists in the first two games. In addition, Connor Robinson found the back of the net for the Mammoth three times in Game 2, bringing his series total to six goals and seven assists.

Williams and Robinson have taken on bigger roles with injuries to Eli McLaughlin, who leads the league in playoff points with 41, and Ryan Lee, the team's scoring leader in the regular season who is sidelined with a knee injury.

“[Williams] definitely presents a lot of challenges for us when we play defense,” Tavares said. “He has a lot of ability to score many different ways, and he has the ability to pass the ball off, too.”

Williams and Robinson were the only two Mammoth scorers through the first half of the game, but they kept Colorado in the game as the Bandits found ways past Mammoth goalie Dillon Ward.

The Bandits did not score in the first quarter, but found they found their way on the board 4½ minutes into the second, thanks to Dhane Smith. Once the attackman broke the scoring drought, the Bandits put together a five-goal run to jump out to a 5-2 lead. At halftime, Buffalo led 6-4.

Robinson and Williams scored again in the third quarter to cut the Bandits' lead to 7-6. A Kyle Buchanan goal pushed the Bandit's advantage to 8-6, and Colorado exploded from there.

“We played good defense, and we played really well,” Bandits defenseman Steve Priolo said. “There were just a couple minutes where we maybe didn’t do things as hard as we should be.”

The five-goal run saw four players score in less than six minutes. The Bandits tried to fight back with a few shots on goal, but Ward made 18 consecutive saves in the second half.

“They’re an energetic team,” Priolo said. “They have a ton of screens and going to the net always and [are] quick at getting back on defense. They’re just a good team.”

Tavares said the Bandits’ biggest weak point in Game 2 was the team’s struggle to get inside shots on Ward. He added how his team “accepted” the shots from outside, and that he expects it to change for Game 3.

“We’re not going to win with eight goals,” Tavares said. “We know we need to get at least double digits, and our goal is to get 12.”

After some late physicality in Game 1 and continued rough play into Game 2, referees changed their initial approach to calling the game. More illegal screens were called. Both teams had multiple cross-checking penalties in the second half, but both sides remained aggressive.

“I think we have to get used to how the game is being called now,” Tavares said. “[Referees] are letting a lot more go and now the guys are getting hit harder and we need to kind of adjust to how the game is being called.”

Tavares and Priolo agreed what helps prepare the Bandits for the finale is that throughout the playoffs, the team has taken a "win or go home" approach.

“Every game has been like that,” Priolo said. “It’s the mentality we’ve had, fortunately that’s not the reality, and we do get another shot at it back in Buffalo.”

