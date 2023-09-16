Kellen Pulera, the leading scorer in St. Joe’s lacrosse history, is coming home.

Pulera was selected by the Buffalo Bandits in the fourth round (No. 68 overall) Saturday in the National Lacrosse League draft in Oakville, Ontario.

Pulera, who had 92 points as a junior and 275 career points as a Marauder, was named four-time All-Catholic, three-time All-Western New York and a USILA All-American during his high school career.

He played collegiately at Marist and had 41 goals and seven assists in 34 career games with 18 starts. He registered 79 points (41-38) for the Rapids in the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League (UCBLL), which is co-sponsored by the Bandits and the Rochester Knighthawks.

The champion Bandits entered the draft with six picks, but made four selections and a pair of trades. Buffalo traded its first-round pick (No. 15 overall) to Rochester in exchange for first-round pick next year. Barring other moves, the Bandits have three picks in Round 1 in 2024.

The Bandits also acquired a sixth-round pick in 2027 from Las Vegas in exchange for Buffalo’s sixth-round pick (No. 97 overall) this year.

Buffalo’s first pick was in Round 2, at No. 38 overall, with the selection of goaltender Evan Constantopoulos. The 6-foot-6 Constantopoulos spent the 2022-23 season with the Oakville Buzz Jr. A program in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL). In 18 games, he had a goals-against average of 8.74 and a .821 save percentage.

In the third round (No. 53 overall), the Bandits selected forward Jake Rosa from St. Bonaventure. In four seasons with Bona, he had 115 points (67 goals, 48 assists), becoming the second player in program history to reach 100 points. He was named the MAAC’s Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Buffalo used its final pick of the draft to select defenseman Duncan Carter in the fifth round (No. 82 overall). He played six games for the Brampton Express in the Arena Lacrosse League during the 2022-23 season with a goal and three assists.