The Buffalo Bandits took over in the second half and rolled to a 16-10 victory against the host Albany FireWolves on Saturday to clinch the No. 1 overall seed for the National Lacrosse League playoffs.

The Bandits host the Rochester Knighthawks in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals May 6 at KeyBank Center with a 7 p.m. faceoff. The game will air on ESPNU.

The Bandits finished 14-4. Western Conference winner San Diego also finished 14-4. The Bandits won the head-to-head meeting 7-6 in overtime in late March.

Halifax and Rochester both went 10-8, but the Thunderbirds jumped over the Knighthawks after Rochester’s 14-11 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Against Albany, the Bandits were led by Josh Byrne with three goals and five assists; Dhane Smith with two goals and four assists; Chase Fraser with three goals and three assists; and Chris Cloutier with four goals and an assist.

Smith, the reigning league MVP, finished with 96 assists on the season to break his own league record of 94 set last season. He had 132 points, five from equaling his own league record of 137, set in 2016.

Goalie Matt Vinc stopped 40 saves on 48 shots for his league-leading 14th victory.

Connor Kelly led the FireWolves with four goals and three assists and Ethan Walker had two goals and three assists.

The Bandits scored three unanswered goals in the middle of the second quarter – two by Cloutier and one by Fraser – to take a 7-5 lead that they never relinquished. Byrne scored twice in the final four minutes before halftime and the Bandits led 9-6 at halftime.

Buffalo opened the second half with four consecutive goals in the first five-plus minutes. Score from Tehoka Nanticoke, Fraser, Cloutier and Adam Bomberry upped the lead to 13-6 with 9:07 remaining.

Smith scored both his goals in the fourth quarter and Byrne added another for a 16-8 lead with 8:08 remaining. Albany scored the game’s last two goals and finished the season at 3-15.