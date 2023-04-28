The Buffalo Bandits have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the East but can earn the top overall seed for a consecutive year with a victory Saturday in Albany in the regular season finale.

The Bandits (13-4) visit the FireWolves (3-14) at 7 p.m. at MVP Arena (ESPN+, 550 AM).

Buffalo also can clinch the top seed if San Diego (13-4) loses to Colorado. San Diego clinches the No. 1 overall seed with a victory and a Bandits loss.

Also at stake is the final playoff spot in the East when Georgia faces Halifax, with the winner earning the fourth seed. The Bandits will host an East quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. May 6 at KeyBank Center, with tickets already on sale.

There are six games on the NLL schedule for Week 22, the final week of the regular season.

Albany beat the Bandits, 11-10, in the first game of the season, but the FireWolves have won just twice since. Connor Kelly leads Albany with 61 points on 31 goals and 30 assists.

Buffalo’s Dhane Smith, the reigning NLL MVP, leads the league in assists with 92 and is tied with New York’s Jeff Teat for most points with 126. With three assists, Smith would equal the league single-season assists mark that he set last season. He is 12 points away from breaking the single-season record of 137 points that he set in 2016.

Matt Vinc set the Bandits’ franchise record for goalie wins last week with No. 48. He is expected to pass Josh Sanderson for sixth in league history in games played with 269.