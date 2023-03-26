Defenseman Steve Priolo scored 52 seconds into overtime as the Buffalo Bandits beat the host San Diego Seals, 7-6, in a matchup of division leaders Saturday night at Pechanga Arena.

The Bandits, who have already clinched a playoff spot, are 11-3 and have a half-game lead over Toronto (11-4) in the East. Buffalo is at Toronto at 7 p.m. Saturday in FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ont.

San Diego (10-3) has a half-game lead over Calgary in the West.

The goal was Priolo’s third of the season.

Buffalo's Chris Cloutier scored the only goal for either team in the fourth quarter, at the 7:10 mark, to even the score at 6-6.

The Bandits rallied from a 5-2 deficit midway through the third quarter as Josh Byrne, Dhane Smith and Brad McCulley scored in a span of less than three minutes to tie the game at 5-5.

The Seals’ Austin Staats had the second of his two goals with 41 seconds left in the third quarter and it remained 6-5 until Cloutier scored.

Byrne had three goals and an assist and Smith had a goal and four assists. McCulley and Cloutier each had a goal and two assists.

Matt Vinc made 49 saves for the Bandits. Frank Scigliano stopped 37 shots for the Seals.