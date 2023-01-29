Buffalo Bandits again use strong third quarter, beat New York Riptide

For the second consecutive night, the Buffalo Bandits used a big third quarter to secure a victory.

On Saturday, the Bandits scored seven goals on the way to a 16-10 victory against the New York Riptide at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

On Friday, the Bandits scored six consecutive goals in the third quarter to erase a three-goal deficit at halftime in a 13-9 victory against the Philadelphia Wings.

Against the Riptide, Buffalo turned a 7-7 halftime tie into a 14-10 lead after three quarters and got a strong start to the second half from Brandon Robinson, who scored goals 57 seconds apart to complete a hat trick.

With the two victories, the Bandits improved to 6-2, heading into another showdown with East leader Rochester on Feb. 4 at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is 7:30 p.m. It is also Native American Heritage Night.

Against the Riptide, Dhane Smith had four goals and seven assists to lead the Bandits. Robinson had three goals and four assists, Ian MacKay had four goals and two assists and Tehoka Nanticoke had two goals and three assists.

The Bandits’ Josh Byrne, who entered the game as the league leader in goals, did not play in the second half because of a lower-body injury.

Bandits goalie Matt Vinc had 42 saves.