Brick, Kirsch are finalists, Hanes loses in Obenauer bowling

Pat Brick of Buffalo and Dave Kirsch of Eden clinched places in Sunday’s final four of the 57th George A. Obenauer Masters bowling championship with victories on Saturday night at Kenmore Lanes.

Brick, the 2004 Obie champion, defeated Tony Dolan, the 2015 winner, 586-561, to advance to the final of the winners bracket against Kirsch, a 632-583 winner over Pete Zmozynski of Depew.

Pete Zmozynski then ended the sensational run by 66-year-old Mike Hanes of Niagara Falls, 612-576, while former champion Kevin Bienko, 25, of Kenmore eliminated Dolan, who was the top qualifier, 614-576. Zmozynski and Bienko will meet in the elimination bracket on Sunday.

In his quest for his fourth Obenauer title, Hanes shot 675 to defeat Charlie Zmozynski of Depew then threw a 666 at Kevin Alajko of Depew, who at 30 is less than half the age of the veteran proprietor of the pro shop at the Tonawanda bowling center.

Hanes and three young standouts, Bienko, Alajko and Andrew Herbert of Orchard Park survived the first round of elimination matches on Saturday. Bienko defeated Steve Dorobiala of Orchard Park, 658-636. Bienko was helped by the 265 he threw in his second game. Herbert eliminated Brandon Simone of Cheektowaga 660-485.

Sunday’s bracket finals will be at 1 p.m. After one more elimination match, the two finalists will have been determined for the championship round starting at around 3 p.m.

