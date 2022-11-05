Breeders' Cup Saturday: What happened in the eight undercard races

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Here’s a capsule look at the eight Breeders’ Cup (BC) undercard races on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course:

Filly and Mare Sprint: Post Time top selection Goodnight Olive ($5.70) with Irad Ortiz, Jr. aboard, waited patiently to take over at the top of the stretch to win the $1 million Filly and Mare Sprint by 2½-lengths over a game Echo Zulu. The daughter of Ghostzapper gave conditioner Chad Brown his 16th BC training win and Ortiz, Jr. his 16th riding BC win. It was his second win of the weekend. The 9-5 choice on the morning line paid $3.82 to place and $2.98 to show. Last year’s 2-year-old filly champion Echo Zulu held on for second and paid $4.76 for second and $3.98 to show. Wicked Halo, off at odds of 14-1, closed for third to pay $6.56 to show.

Turf Sprint: Big balloons in the $1 million Turf Sprint with Caravel ($87.78) upsetting the field at odds of 42-1. Heavy Favorite Golden Pal missed the break giving the winner an easy lead and he held on through the five furlongs holding off Emaraaty Ana by a half-length. It was trainer Brad Cox’s ninth BC win and second of the weekend for jockey Tyler Gaffalione. The 5-year-old son of Mizzen Mast paid $30.64 to place and $17.68 to show. Second-place finisher Emaraaty Ana ran a big race at odds of 21-1 and paid $20.76 for the place and $10.58 to show. Creative Force ran third and paid $6.42 rounding out a $1 trifecta that paid a whopping $8,168.30.

Dirt Mile: Hometown favorite Cody’s Wish ($6.32) outdueled a game Cyberknife down the lane in the $1 million race winning by a head. It was trainer Bill Mott’s 11th BC win and the first for jockey Junior Alvarado who made a long, sustained run on the son of Curlin in the $1 million Dirt Mile. The win returned his backers $3.76 to place and $2.92 to show. Cyberknife survived two jockey objections and valiantly to place and paid $4.14 for second and $3.54 for show. Longshot Slow Down Andy went off at 17-1 finishing third to pay $6.30 to show.

Filly and Mare Turf: The European contingent continued to dominate the turf course at Keeneland as late closing Tuesday ($10.38) closed late on the outside to deny a gate-to-wire journey by In Italian in the $2 million race by a length. Trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore teamed up for their third win on the weekend. The winner paid $5.26 to place and $4.48 to show. In Italian couldn’t hold off the winner paying $4.84 to place and $4.14 for third. Longshot 32-1 Lady Speightspeare finished strong to capture third and paid $14.08 to show.

Sprint: Irad Ortiz Jr. won his third BC race of the weekend aboard Elite Power ($13.10) denying Jackie’s Warrior of his first Breeders’ Cup win in a thrilling edition of the 6-furlong $2 million Sprint. The 4-year-old son of Curlin went off at odds of 5-1 and paid $6.54 to place and $3.54 to show. Trainer Bill Mott won his 12th BC race and second of the day. CZ Rocket beaten 1 ¼-lengths by the winner nudged out Jackie’s Warrior for second paid $19.64 for place and $7.96 to show. Jackie’s Warrior finished third at 3-5 and paid $2.54 for show. The $1 trifecta returned $684.72.

Mile: Irish-bred Modern Games ($4.76), a 3-year-old sired by Dubawi, sped by the field at the sixteenth-pole to win by 3/4-length as the odds-on favorite in the $2 million Mile. The winner returned $3.94 to place and $3.04 to show to win Breeders’ Cup races in consecutive years. Trainer Charles Appleby and jockey William Buick won their second BC race of the weekend. Shirl’s Speight, a 55-1 longshot conditioned by Woodbine-based trainer Roger Attfield finished second to pay $33.28 to place and $17.36 to show. Post Time top selection Kinross, who went off at 9-1, captured third from his far outside post to pay $7.28.

Distaff: In the closest race of the day, Malathaat ($7.76) won a three-horse photo edging out longshot Blue Stripe and Clairiere in a head bob in the $2 million Distaff. It was the 14th career BC win for trainer Todd Pletcher and the 17th career BC win for jockey John Velazquez. The winner paid $4.04 for second and $3 for show, winning by a nostril. Blue Stripe, off at odds of 24-1 paid $12.40 to place and $7.06 to show. Clairiere finished third up the rail and paid $4.66 for third.

Turf: Charles Appleby nailed his third win on the weekend, and second of the day with 4-year-old Rebel’s Romance (IRE) ($13.92). The win was jockey James Doyle’s first BC riding win. The son of Dubawi came from off the pace to corral Stone Age in deep stretch to win the $4 million Turf by a 2 1/4-lengths. The Godolphin colt paid $7.92 to place and $5.14 to show. Stone Age (IRE) ran a solid second to return $12.24 for place and $7.20 to show. Post Time selection War Like Goddess completed the trifecta, weaving through traffic to finish third to pay $3.80.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.