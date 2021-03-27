Boys basketball: Hamburg ends title drought; Bennett takes down Olean; Fredonia wins

“They’re equally gratifying because when you look at the kids and all they went through,” Reinholz said. “it’s just beautiful.”

“These kids volunteered to come … they wanted to get better and the speech at the end of every workout was, you never know what’s going to happen."

Bennett does it

Bennett’s top scorer was in foul trouble and out of the game in the third quarter with the Tigers trailing defending champion Olean. Not a good spot, but Bennett coach Khalil Cottman had a plan that his team executed beautifully in becoming a sectional champ for the first time in nearly two decades.

Sophomore Rashard Perry, normally a starter who averages a double-double, came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as each Bennett starter contributed points in a championship-winning effort in an 87-71 win over Olean in Class B-1.

With Demario James on the bench due to foul issues, the Tigers used a 25-17 third-quarter run to overcome a two-point deficit and take the lead for good. Perry had four points as Bennett received at least three points or more from six different players during the burst.