Boys basketball: Hamburg ends title drought; Bennett takes down Olean; Fredonia wins

Hamburg’s speech at the end of each of its offseason workouts was simple, according to coach John Reinholz.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” he said.
Never has a saying rung so true as that one during this pandemic shortened boys basketball season.
Championship Saturday of the Section VI Tournament, the final day of basketball season in the 716, served up a reminder of that.
Hamburg ended a 68-year sectional title drought by ending Niagara Wheatfield’s dream of winning its first championship since 1973, grounding the Falcons 69-49 in the Class A-1 final at Hamburg High School.
The Bulldogs’ inside game proved to be too much for NW as 6-foot-7 junior Ben Bill and 6-6 freshman Adam Chiacchia combined for 37 points. Bill had 22 points and served as an intimidating rim protector on defense and attacker on offense.
“A young team, no varsity experience, they came in on Feb. 1 ready to play basketball,” a beaming Reinholz said. “They didn’t look overwhelmed. They did a really good job. … This is a team that got better and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
“I think we knew we had something special coming into this year,” a happy Chiacchia said. “It’s great, it’s awesome, especially as a freshman.”
This was one of three sectional boys finals taking place at the same time in different venues Saturday due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Class B-1, upstart Bennett surprised most folks except itself and its fan base 87-71 win to end Olean’s championship reign. In B-3, Fredonia won the title over Roy-Hart 69-59.
Since the state tournament has been canceled, these were the final high school boys basketball games of the season. There are no crossover games in split brackets because there’s no need to send anyone to the state tournament.
It would have been interesting to see how Hamburg would have done in an overall state qualifier.
By all accounts, Hamburg might be slightly ahead of schedule when it comes to securing championship accolades.
Coming off a .500 season and having suffered some graduation losses, the young Bulldogs attacked offseason workouts religiously – determined to improve. They won ECIC II, no easy task.
Perhaps Bill trained the hardest.
He’s a returnee, but did little to earn playing time as a sophomore. Bill went to work, lost some weight and added some muscle. He did what he needed to do to develop into a game-changing weapon. Bill’s talents enabled Hamburg to seize control after the first quarter.
After the teams played to a 15-15 stalemate through eight minutes, NW led 20-19 early in the second quarter when the Bulldogs started feeding their big man. Consecutive close layups by Bill gave Hamburg the lead for good. After a three by Kustra Brady, Bill showed off his passing ability in the post by finding Jack Harper for a 3-pointer that made it 30-20. Chiacchia followed by driving to the basket for another layup. Bill had five points in the second quarter and two assists.
With Bill and Chiacchia helping guard the rim, Hamburg limited the Falcons to just three 2-point field goals. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, finished with 26 2-point field goals as they moved the ball with precision and consistently found the open man in good spots to score.
“When you have that kind of height, you have to utilize that,” Reinholz said. “You go in with the concept of you’re going to hit some threes, but don’t get frustrated, don’t quit. Just keep wearing them down … and hopefully their legs are dragging.
Reinholz, who previously coached at Nichols, has now coached a team to a Section VI and Manhattan Cup championship and joins an exclusive club of coaches that have won public and private schools postseason titles. The membership includes Gabe Michael of St. Joe's, who led Williamsville South to a state Final Four in 2016, and former Niagara Falls and defunct Niagara Catholic pilot Giulio Colangelo.
“They’re equally gratifying because when you look at the kids and all they went through,” Reinholz said. “it’s just beautiful.”
“These kids volunteered to come … they wanted to get better and the speech at the end of every workout was, you never know what’s going to happen."
Bennett does it
Bennett’s top scorer was in foul trouble and out of the game in the third quarter with the Tigers trailing defending champion Olean. Not a good spot, but Bennett coach Khalil Cottman had a plan that his team executed beautifully in becoming a sectional champ for the first time in nearly two decades.
Sophomore Rashard Perry, normally a starter who averages a double-double, came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as each Bennett starter contributed points in a championship-winning effort in an 87-71 win over Olean in Class B-1.
With Demario James on the bench due to foul issues, the Tigers used a 25-17 third-quarter run to overcome a two-point deficit and take the lead for good. Perry had four points as Bennett received at least three points or more from six different players during the burst.
The Tigers also switched defenders with Damone McClaine, who started in Perry’s place, taking on the challenge of guarding the Huskies' James Brooks. He limited Brooks to three second-half points after Brooks scored 17 during the first half.
“They played great,” Cottman said of his team. “They played very well. I wish they had an opportunity to compete at a further level. It’s the best group of young men I’ve ever coached in terms of personality and team game. These guys were just spot on.”
Jerrold Skillon had 19 points, Tyler Northington 17 and James, who made a bunch of 1-and-1s late, had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The loss prevented Olean from winning its 12th sectional title since 2003.
Fredonia triumphs
In Class B-3, Fredonia won its first title since 2016 by defeating Roy-Hart 69-58.
Tyler Putney delivered another fine inside-outside performance in finishing with 23 points. Mike Berg, another senior, finished with 18 points and sophomore Ethan Fry added 13 and some clutch free throws toward the end of the game.
“I’m honored and very humbled to carry on the tradition of Fredonia basketball,” said third-year coach Nick Bertrando, who was junior varsity coach for the program for nine years. “Under really weird circumstances during Covid, it’s just remarkable to come away with a sectional title during a season we were uncertain we were going to have. To have us from having nothing to something … I’m very proud of our guys to be able to make the sacrifices to position themselves for a sectional title.”