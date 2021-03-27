 Skip to main content
Boys basketball: Hamburg ends title drought; Bennett surprises Olean; three others also crowned
Bennett Olean basketball

Bennett player Jerrold Skillon defends Olean guard Kamdyn McClain during the first half of the Class B-1 final at Bennett high school on Saturday, March 27, 2021 (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Hamburg’s speech at the end of each of its offseason workouts was simple, according to coach John Reinholtz.

“You never know what’s going to happen.”

Never has a saying rung so true as that during this pandemic shortened boys basketball season, especially during Championship Saturday of the Section VI Tournament.

Hamburg ended a 68-year sectional title drought by ending Niagara Wheatfield’s dream of winning its first since 1973, grounding the Falcons 69-49 in the Class A-1 final at Hamburg High School.

The Bulldogs’ inside game proved to be too much for the Falcons, as 6-foot-7 junior Ben Bill and 6-6 freshman Adam Chiacchia combined for 37 points. Bill had 22 points and served as an intimidating rim protector on defense and attacker on offense.

This was one of three sectional boys finals taking place at the same time Saturday.

In Class B-1, upstart Bennett surprised Olean 87-71. In Class D, Clymer beat Sherman 53-40.

In Class C-1, Tapestry defeated Riverside 93-72, while Fredonia won the B-3 title over Roy-Hart 69-59.

Since the state tournament has been canceled, these were the final high school boys basketball games of the season. There are no crossover games in split brackets because there’s no need to send anyone to the state tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

