Boys basketball: Cheektowaga, Medina, Ellicottville win sectionals

The Cheektowaga boys basketball team fell behind early due to some of its key players getting in foul trouble, but the Warriors shook off that obstacle and Charter School for Applied Technology, too.

Cheektowaga captured the second Section VI Tournament championship in its history by overcoming CSAT, 74-70, in double overtime in the Class A-2 final on Friday night.

Nevada Eldridge, one of the Warriors in foul trouble early, scored four of his team-high 20 points during the final four-minute overtime session. Cheektowaga used an 8-0 run to open the frame to take control for good.

The Warriors then held on for dear life. They got a stop leading 72-70 and Jayvon Jenkins made a free throw to give them a little more cushion. Another stop and another free throw secured Cheektowaga’s first sectional crown since 2014.

“The way they kept fighting and to come back and get that win in double overtime … kudos to our kids,” longtime Cheektowaga coach Patrick Cullinan said. “It was a battle. It was an entertaining game. To get hot at the end of the season and to win the first sectional title in seven years … it was something special. It was truly a team effort.”