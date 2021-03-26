Boys basketball: Cheektowaga, Medina, Ellicottville win sectionals

The Cheektowaga boys basketball team fell behind early due to some of its key players getting in foul trouble, but the Warriors shook off that obstacle and Charter School for Applied Technology, too.
Cheektowaga captured the second Section VI Tournament championship in its history by overcoming CSAT, 74-70, in double overtime in the Class A-2 final on Friday night.
Nevada Eldridge, one of the Warriors in foul trouble early, scored four of his team-high 20 points during the final four-minute overtime session. Cheektowaga used an 8-0 run to open the frame to take control for good.
The Warriors then held on for dear life. They got a stop leading 72-70 and Jayvon Jenkins made a free throw to give them a little more cushion. Another stop and another free throw secured Cheektowaga’s first sectional crown since 2014.
“The way they kept fighting and to come back and get that win in double overtime … kudos to our kids,” longtime Cheektowaga coach Patrick Cullinan said. “It was a battle. It was an entertaining game. To get hot at the end of the season and to win the first sectional title in seven years … it was something special. It was truly a team effort.”
Cheektowaga led 12-11 after one, but trailed 25-21 at halftime and trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors stormed back to take the lead only to see CSAT go ahead by three with 48 seconds left on a 3-point play by Tyreke Hopkins. Cheektowaga worked the ball patiently on offense with a wide open Jesse Hawkins burying the tying three from the corner with 20 second left.
The game was tied 55-55 after regulation and 62-62 after the first overtime.
Eldridge also had nine rebounds, while Keonte Brown overcame foul trouble, too, to finish with 16 points for the top-seeded Warriors (14-3). Kydale Staten finished with 16 points, while Hawkins had all of his 12 after halftime.
Nate Parker led CSAT with 23 points.
Seventh-seeded CSAT (6-9) was one of three Niagara Frontier League teams in sectionals to reach a championship game.
Niagara Falls won the Class AA title. Niagara Wheatfield plays at Hamburg at noon Saturday for the A-1 crown.
Medina ends 50-year drought
Eric Hellwig has been affiliated with Medina athletics for years. When the opportunity presented itself for him to fill in this season as boys basketball coach, Hellwig jumped at the chance.
It’s a good thing he did because now he’s part of a history-making moment for the program.
The Mustangs captured their first Section VI boys basketball championship since 1971 by defeating Lackawanna, 68-57, in Class B-2 Friday night in Medina.
The Mustangs led from start to finish and when the young Steelers attempted to rally, Medina made the plays to put them away.
“The coach was Mike Schrecongost (the former athletic director), he was my mentor when I began my coaching career with basketball,” Hellwig said. “It’s kind of special aimed at me anyway that there’s that tie-in.
“We’ve been stressing to the kids you have an opportunity to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time. With the circumstances of this year it was even better. It was great to get back to doing something normal.”
Toledo baseball commit Brian Fry had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Medina, while Tyler Chinn added 19 points and 10 assists and five steals.
Julienn Clements had 19 points and Ashlin Alexander 18 points for Lackawanna (12-3).
Hellwig also won two sectional titles as girls basketball coach at Medina.
Ellicottville does it
In Class C-2, Ellicottville defeated Randolph, 40-38. The Eagles made a defensive stand to capture their first title since 2003. They forced a Randolph miss that was rebounded by Lucas Marsh who then ran out the final 3 seconds.
“Most of these kids weren’t even alive the last time we won so it feels good,” coach Dave McCann said.
In a back and forth game, Ellicottville went ahead for good with 4 minutes on a basket by Leif Jimerson.
Jimerson led the winners with 14 points, and Clayton Rowland had 17 rebounds, six assists and nine points for the Eagles (15-2). The Eagles beat Randolph twice during the regular season.