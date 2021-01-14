Bonnies prepare for start of challenging stretch in Atlantic 10 schedule

Mark Schmidt isn’t looking too far ahead at the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s schedule, even though the Bonnies are about to begin one of the more challenging segments of this year’s slate.
In fact, Bona’s coach probably couldn’t even tell you his team's next four opponents, save for Bona’s 7 p.m. tipoff Friday against Duquesne.
“We don’t look ahead,” Schmidt told reporters Thursday on a video conference call. “It’s one game at a time. We’re trying to take it one game at a time.”
However, this is a stretch in the schedule that could put the Bonnies in a stronger position to contend for the Atlantic 10 Conference title and for a potential berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bonnies (5-1, 3-1 Atlantic 10) host Duquesne on Friday at the Reilly Center in Allegany, and enter the weekend in a four-way tie for first place in the Atlantic 10 with VCU, Richmond and UMass. Additionally, the Bonnies were 60th on Thursday in the NET rankings, the tool that the NCAA uses to evaluate teams for at-large bids in the NCAA Tournament.
Kyle Lofton became the 45th 1,000-point scorer in St. Bonaventure history and Jaren Holmes continued his hot scoring pace with 26 points in Wednesday afternoon's 68-54 Atlantic 10 Conference victory.
After Friday’s game against Duquesne, the Bonnies are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Richmond at the Reilly Center, at 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at No. 24 Saint Louis, and at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at Davidson.
Duquesne (3-4, 2-3), however, will be Bona’s most immediate challenge. The Dukes have strength and size inside, particularly in 6-foot-8 center Michael Hughes (7.7 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game, 11 blocks) and 6-foot-5 forward Marcus Weathers (14 points per game, 6.4 rebounds), and outside quickness in guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (11.4 points per game, 2 assists per game).
“The approach is, we’d better play our A-game if we’re going to win,” Schmidt said. “Hughes and Weathers, they’re loads. They’re really good players. Martin is, like you saw last year, we couldn’t guard him.
“They’re just a power team. They go inside-out, so it’s imperative that we match their physical toughness without fouling.”
The St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team wasn’t going to be fooled by the winless record of Saint Joseph’s.
The Dukes, meanwhile, will face a team that’s on a three-game winning streak, and one that’s gotten maximized offensive production. Bona guard Jaren Holmes has averaged 27 points in those three games, including a 38-point game Jan. 6 in an 83-57 win against Saint Joseph’s, followed by 26 points in a 68-54 win Wednesday at Fordham.
Jalen Adaway, a guard, has averaged 15 points in Bona’s last three games, and Kyle Lofton bounced back from being limited to four points against Saint Joseph’s, and scored 17 points at Fordham.
Schmidt, though, is remaining realistic as the Bonnies prepare for what could be a challenging segment of their schedule.
“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve got to improve in all areas,” Schmidt said. “You saw it (Wednesday). Some possessions we looked really good and some possessions we looked really bad, both on the offensive and defensive ends. We’ve got a lot of work to do. Individually we do, as a team we do. We’re not nearly where we have to be.
“If we want to compete for an Atlantic 10 title, we’re not nearly where we need to be in order for that to happen. (Friday) is going to be another test for us to see if we can improve on what we’ve done in the first six games.”
Atlantic 10 to relocate men’s tournament
The Atlantic 10 announced Thursday that its men’s basketball tournament will not be played in Brooklyn this year. The tournament will be relocated from the Barclays Center to the campus of a member school this season.
In a statement, the Atlantic 10 cited the environment of the Covid-19 pandemic in the decision to relocate the March championship to a member school’s campus. The Atlantic 10 women’s tournament is scheduled for March 3-7 at the Siegel Center at VCU, in Richmond, Va.
The Atlantic 10 will announce the location of this year’s tournament, which is scheduled to be played March 10-14, at a later date. It will be the first time since 2004 that the full tournament is played on a campus; Dayton was the host that year. Additionally, the first round of the championship was held in the home arenas of the higher seeds in the tournament from 2010-12.
Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will host the 2022 men’s basketball tournament, and Barclays Center will host the men’s basketball tournament in 2023 and 2024.
Niagara, Siena aim for virtual sellout
The Niagara athletic department is hosting a virtual sellout for an upcoming game against Siena, scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Gallagher Center.
Fans are not allowed to attend games this season at the Gallagher Center because of Covid-19 restrictions, but Niagara is offering fans who would attend the game to purchase a virtual seat, row, or section for that game. The cost ranges from $20 for one ticket to $750 for 50 tickets, and the Gallagher Center has a capacity of 2,100. All proceeds from the virtual sellout will directly benefit Niagara and Siena’s athletic departments.
Fans who participate in the virtual sellout campaign by purchasing any one of five available packages will receive a commemorative ticket in addition to prizes and giveaways and will be entered in a raffle for various prizes, including team gear and tickets to a game in 2021-22.
Both athletic departments are collaborating in an effort to offset financial losses incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has canceled fundraising events and has added to operating expenses in athletic departments and in the basketball programs.
Niagara fans can contact deputy director of athletics Stephen Butler for more information by e-mail at sbutler@niagara.edu or by phone at (716) 286-8602.