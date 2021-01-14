Bonnies prepare for start of challenging stretch in Atlantic 10 schedule

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve got to improve in all areas,” Schmidt said. “You saw it (Wednesday). Some possessions we looked really good and some possessions we looked really bad, both on the offensive and defensive ends. We’ve got a lot of work to do. Individually we do, as a team we do. We’re not nearly where we have to be.

“If we want to compete for an Atlantic 10 title, we’re not nearly where we need to be in order for that to happen. (Friday) is going to be another test for us to see if we can improve on what we’ve done in the first six games.”

Atlantic 10 to relocate men’s tournament

The Atlantic 10 announced Thursday that its men’s basketball tournament will not be played in Brooklyn this year. The tournament will be relocated from the Barclays Center to the campus of a member school this season.

In a statement, the Atlantic 10 cited the environment of the Covid-19 pandemic in the decision to relocate the March championship to a member school’s campus. The Atlantic 10 women’s tournament is scheduled for March 3-7 at the Siegel Center at VCU, in Richmond, Va.