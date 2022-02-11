Bona men pick up big road win

The five St. Bonaventure starters scored between 9 and 15 points as the Bonnies posted a 68-61 victory at Saint Louis Friday night.
Bona, 14-7 overall and 6-4 in the Atlantic 10, beat one of the teams ahead of them in the conference standings. Bona has already lost to Dayton, Richmond and Davidson while beating VCU. The Billikens, who entered the game in second place in the A-10, fell to 17-7, 8-3.
Kyle Lofton had 16 points for Bona while Jalen Adaway had 15 points, Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi 12 each and Dominick Welch (Cheektowaga) nine points.
The teams have a rematch on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Reilly Center in a rescheduled game.