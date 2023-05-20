BALTIMORE – Whether you like it or not, Bob Baffert is back.

With Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez in the irons, Baffert won his record eighth Preakness Stakes late Saturday afternoon when the white-haired trainer’s National Treasure crossed the wire a head in front of a game Blazing Sevens.

As darkness started to reach over Old Hilltop in Baltimore, National Treasure controlled the pace from the start and dueled with Blazing Sevens down the stretch to win the 148th edition of the second jewel of racing’s Triple Crown.

The son of Quality Road’s only win prior to Saturday’s Preakness victory was his maiden breaker in his debut at Del Mar in September. He came into Saturday’s race off a fourth-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby.

The Post Time second choice who went off at odds of 5-2 and returned $7.80 to his backers for the win, $4 to place and $2.40 to show. Blazing Sevens went off at 9-2 and paid $5 to place and $2.80 to show. Kentucky Derby winner Mage could only muster third and paid $2.40 to show.

Red Route One finished fourth to completed a Post Time boxed $1 superfecta that paid $72.40. The $2 exacta paid $31.80 and the $1 trifecta paid $24.20.

National Treasure completed the 1 3/16-mile trek in 1:55.12 and collected the $990,000 first prize, bringing his career earnings to $1,335,000. The colt is owned in partnership by SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing and Madaket Stables LLC.

It was a rollercoaster day of emotions for Baffert, who won the Sir Barton Stakes with Arabian Lion by four lengths early in the card, a horse that could point to the Belmont Stakes on June 10, according to the trainer.

Just two races later, Baffert once again had the 3-5 heavy favorite in the Chick Lang Stakes in Havnameltdown, who broke down around the far turn and tossed rider Luis Saez. The 3-year-old son of Uncaptured was humanely euthanized on track, and Saez was taken to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore for X-rays, which showed no issues.

“This business is twists and turns, ups and downs,” Baffert said moments after the race. “We started out great, we had a horrible race and we’ve been totally wiped out after that horse (Havnameltdown) got hurt.”

It was the second straight big Triple Crown day marred by breakdowns. Two horses broke down and were euthanized on the Kentucky Derby undercard in a week that had seven horse deaths over a span of 10 days.

It was Baffert’s first Triple Crown race since Medina Spirit’s 2021 Preakness, when he passed a pre-race drug test after failing the post race test at the Derby. Exiled from the classics since then, his Churchill Downs ban ended with the Derby two weeks ago and his first Triple Crown race since the ban was a winning one.

A polarizing figure who continues to deny all wrong doing, Baffert tried to thwart the Churchill ban through various legal maneuvers, and ended up suffering a major reputation hit in the process.

While Baffert won a record-extending 17th career Triple Crown race, the jockey affectionately known as Johnny V won his first Preakness in his 13th try, completing a personal Triple Crown. The Hall of Famer has won the Kentucky Derby three times and the Belmont Stakes twice. He was ecstatic after the race, finally breaking his skid at Pimlico.

“With all the blessings that I’ve had and all the success I’ve had in other races, not having won this one was definitely missing,” said Velazquez. “It’s very special to have it.”

When challenged by Irad Ortiz Jr. and Blazing Sevens in the stretch, Velazquez said his colt had a lot left in him to hold off the son of Good Magic.

“He fought the whole way," Velazquez said. “From the 3/16 pole home, he put in a really good fight. He did not want to let that horse pass. And that's what champions do. He got it done for me.”

Baffert made a key equipment change, adding blinkers to give his colt added focus, which paid dividends on Saturday afternoon.

“Well, we thought his Santa Anita Derby race, it was okay, but you could tell he was still green, figuring it out,” Baffert said. “So I talked to Johnny. I said, 'I want to put a set of blinkers on him,' and he thought it would be a good idea, keep him a little bit more focused.”

Blazing Sevens trainer Chad Brown was looking for his third win in the race in the last six years, using a strategy of skipping the Derby for the Preakness.

He almost pulled it off again, his colt putting a nose in front of the winner momentarily in the stretch. The New York-based conditioner lamented the lack of pace outside of the trackside winner’s circle after the race.

“He had the outside post. I think Irad made the best decisions he could,” Brown said. “It’s just the way it unfolded, the winner showed a lot of heart to battle back. I knew it was void of speed, the race, but I thought that he would have a little more pressure.”

Mage’s Triple Crown hopes went up in smoke from the lack of pace and the winner controlling the front end throughout. Jockey Javier Castellano, who ended his Derby drought in Louisville, was dejected that he wouldn’t have a shot at the Triple Crown at his home track Belmont Park in June.

On the track after the race, he complimented the son of Good Magic for his effort, but confessed that he just couldn’t get to the winner.

“The way the race unfolded, disadvantaged the horses coming from behind,” Castellano said. “Unfortunately, they went slowly, and I couldn’t catch the other horses. No speed in the race, so it was hard for the horse to come from behind.”

A Mage victory would have provided the first Triple Crown try at Belmont Park since Justify completed the trio of races on top in 2018. A dejected assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. traipsed back towards the Preakness stakes barn away from the winner’s circle after the race, not having any answers for his colt’s performance.

“I’m going to go back and regroup,” Delgado Jr. said. “We’re going to take our time and see what’s next for him.”

The Belmont with no Triple Crown on the line is a different animal, but it is still a classic, and an interesting group of horses trying to claim a win should emerge in Elmont.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.