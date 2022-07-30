Blue Collar U tops Red Scare 74-69, reaches final of The Basketball Tournament

Blue Collar U is heading to the final of The Basketball Tournament.

Wes Clark scored 22 points Saturday to lead the team of University at Buffalo alums to a 74-69 victory over Red Scare in the semifinals at a partisan UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Much of the red-clad crowd of 4,412 was on hand to cheer on Red Scare, a team that consists largely of former University of Dayton basketball players.

Blue Collar U is now 9-1 in TBT play and will meet Americana for Autism in Tuesday’s championship game at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The winning team receives the $1 million prize.

Americana beat the Aftershock 78-75 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

A year ago, Blue Collar U’s run ended in the semifinals. While they understood the talent level of teams in Dayton would be high, this has been a confident group throughout.

Scoochie Smith made a pair of free throws with 7:15 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 57-57 and BCU went on an 8-0 run, capped by CJ Massinburg’s layup with 4:08 remaining.

Red Scare cut the lead to 65-62 with the game having moved into the target score phase, on a three-pointer by Darrell Davis. They got within three again after Ryan Mikesell had a four-point burst of his own to make it 72-69, but Clark’s jumper hit the target score of 74 and BCU was moving on to Tuesday.

BCU shot 26-of-58 for the game (44 percent), compared to 19-54 for Red Scare. Blue Collar U also turned the ball over just seven times.

Red Scare led 35-33 at the half, but BCU used as 22-14 run in the third quarter to open a 55-47 lead.

Balanced scoring was on display again for Blue Collar U, which got 12 points from Nick Perkins, and 10 each from CJ Massinburg and Blake Hamilton. The 6-foot-8 Perkins finished with 11 rebounds. His presence underneath also helped BCU to 24 points in the paint.

Red Scare got 22 points from Smith.

Clark led BCU with 11 points in the first half, on 4-of-6 shooting, Hamilton added seven points and seven rebounds.

Davis and CJ Walker had eight points apiece for Red Scare in the first half.