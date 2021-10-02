Bisons win eighth straight; season finale today

Kevin Smith and Gregory Polanco keep on hitting and the Buffalo Bisons keep on winning, but they just can’t seem to close any ground on the front-running Durham Bulls in the Triple-A “Final Stretch” of minor league baseball.
Smith and Polanco hit home runs to get the Herd in front and Buffalo won its eighth straight in the Triple-A postseason, defeating the Syracuse Mets, 4-1, Saturday night at NBT Stadium in Syracuse. Buffalo is now 8-1 in the Final Stretch games. Because the Bulls own the tie-breaker advantage over the Bisons, Buffalo would have to win its season finale Sunday afternoon over the Mets to go 9-1 and Durham would have had to lose on Saturday night at Norfolk and again Sunday against the Tides and go 8-2. If Durham and Buffalo each end up 9-1 Durham would be the Stretch Run winner.
Smith hit his 21st home run of the season in the first inning to get the red-hot Bisons off in front. Forrest Wall doubled home two runs in the second before Polanco unloaded his ninth home run since joining the team on Aug. 31 to right-center in the fifth.
The Mets matched that when Wilfredo Tovar singled home Mark Payton in the bottom of the fifth.
Polanco, the former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, is 11 for 19 at bat in this four-game series against Syracuse with three home runs and seven RBIs. He was 2 for 4 on Saturday to raise his batting average to .374 with the Herd.
The game followed the usual late-season pattern for the Bisons. Starter Zach Logue pitched the first five innings. Then the Buffalo bullpen took over and turned in another flawless performance. Ryan Borucki, Jacob Waguespack, Anthony Castro and Bryan Baker each turned in an inning of scoreless relief to close it out.
The season finale in Syracuse is at 1:05 today.