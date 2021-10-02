Bisons win eighth straight; season finale today

Kevin Smith and Gregory Polanco keep on hitting and the Buffalo Bisons keep on winning, but they just can’t seem to close any ground on the front-running Durham Bulls in the Triple-A “Final Stretch” of minor league baseball.

Smith and Polanco hit home runs to get the Herd in front and Buffalo won its eighth straight in the Triple-A postseason, defeating the Syracuse Mets, 4-1, Saturday night at NBT Stadium in Syracuse. Buffalo is now 8-1 in the Final Stretch games. Because the Bulls own the tie-breaker advantage over the Bisons, Buffalo would have to win its season finale Sunday afternoon over the Mets to go 9-1 and Durham would have had to lose on Saturday night at Norfolk and again Sunday against the Tides and go 8-2. If Durham and Buffalo each end up 9-1 Durham would be the Stretch Run winner.

Smith hit his 21st home run of the season in the first inning to get the red-hot Bisons off in front. Forrest Wall doubled home two runs in the second before Polanco unloaded his ninth home run since joining the team on Aug. 31 to right-center in the fifth.

The Mets matched that when Wilfredo Tovar singled home Mark Payton in the bottom of the fifth.