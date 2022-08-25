Bisons start fast again, but falter in 9-6 loss to visiting Columbus

Another fast start for the Buffalo Bisons ended up fizzling Thursday in a 9-6 loss to the hard-hitting Columbus Clippers at Sahlen Field.

Will Brennan’s RBI single in the top of the sixth gave the Clippers (69-49) the 6-5 lead and George Valera’s second home run of the game in the top of the seventh proved to be the winning run. For the game, Columbus totaled four home runs and 16 hits against five Buffalo pitchers.

The Herd (63-56) scored five runs in the first, quickly chasing Clippers starter Logan Allen after 2/3 of an inning.

Otto Lopez stole home for Buffalo’s first run with his 13th stolen base of the season. Nathan Lukes followed with a ground-rule double to left-center field that scored Vinny Capra and Zack Collins. Cullen Large added a two-run single to left to score Rafael Lantigua and Lukes, giving the Bisons a 5-0 lead.

Columbus answered with three runs in the second on a home run by Valera and a two-run shot from Trenton Brooks. Nolan Jones then added a two-run homer in the top of the third to the the game at 5-5.

Jackson Rees, the first pitcher out of the Buffalo bullpen, allowed a run on three hits in the sixth and took the loss. Bisons starter Casey Lawrence gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings of work, He walked two, didn’t walk a batter, and surrendered three home runs.

Capra was 2-for-5 with two runs scored, the lone Bison with multiple hits.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.