Bisons score early, often in a 14-3 rout of Worcester

Otto Lopez extended his hitting streak to 20 games Tuesday as the Buffalo Bisons opened their six-game series at Worcester with a 14-3 victory over the Red Sox.

Lopez, the Herd’s leadoff hitter, was 4-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs scored. With his torrid month, Lopez has now raised his batting average to .302.

The Bisons scored at least one run in every inning from the third inning on, including three runs in the sixth and a five-spot in the eighth. Buffalo finished with 18 hits against five Red Sox pitchers.

Designated hitter Zack Collins and second baseman LJ Talley also enjoyed a big nights at the plate. Batting fourth, Collins was 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and four RBIs. Talley was better, 5-for-6 with a solo homer and two runs scored.

The run support was a welcome relief for the Bisons’ committee of pitchers. Still, the Herd used five hurlers in this one.

Shaun Anderson (3-2) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win.

The series continues at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.