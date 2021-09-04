Bisons Recap: Herd sweep RailRiders, win streak now seven

Buffalo 8, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4, 1st game

Buffalo 6, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2, 2nd game

One thing is certain:

When the Buffalo Bisons come home to Sahlen Field on Tuesday, they will return as a first-place team in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East.

The Herd (63-41) assured themselves of coming home in the division lead by sweeping a doubleheader, 8-4 and 6-2, over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (56-45) at PNC Field Saturday night. Buffalo has now won seven in a row and all six games so far in the seven-game series against the RailRiders that opened here last Tuesday.

In the opener, Buffalo, which has scored first in every game of the series and has trailed only once briefly by a run, took a 1-0 lead on a first-inning home run by Otto Lopez and went in front 4-2 with three runs in the fourth inning. After the RailRiders had tied the game in the fifth with a two-run homer by Trey Amburgey the Bisons put together a winning rally for four runs in the sixth.

Relievers Anthony Castro and Fitz Stadler shut out the RailRiders on one hit in the last two frames to preserve the victory for Thomas Hatch. Castro struck out the side in the sixth.