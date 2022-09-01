 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bisons rally late, but fall short in 4-3 loss to Worcester

  • Updated
  • 0
The Buffalo Bisons rallied with two runs in the eighth inning Thursday, but could get no closer in a 4-3 loss to the Worcester Red Sox.

Cullen Large’s run-scoring single scored Nathan Lukes to pull the Bisons within 4-2. Zack Collins then grounded into a double play, but Rafael Lantigua scored to make it 4-3, Worcester managed to end the threat there and hang on the for the victory.

The Red Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The big blow was a two-run homer from Pedro Castellanos to give the WooSox the 4-1 lead.

Otto Lopez, Lukes and Lantigua each had two hits for the Bisons, who finished with nine for the game. Lopez saw his 20-game hitting streak come to an end Wednesday, but he picked up again on Thursday.

Bowden Francis (5-10), Buffalo’s fourth pitcher of the game, allowed four runs on two hits in two innings of work and took the loss.

The series continues at 6:45 Friday.

Breaking News