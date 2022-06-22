Bisons rally again, beat St. Paul 3-2 with a walkoff in ninth

For the second straight night, the Buffalo Bisons rallied for a victory over the St. Paul Saints.

Nick Podkul’s two-out single to center field in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Jordan Groshans and lifted Buffalo to a 3-2 walkoff win over the Saints Wednesday in an International League game at Sahlen Field.

In the series opener on Tuesday, Buffalo erased a five-run deficit to earn a wild 8-7 victory.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Herd tied the game when Cullen Large’s single to left field scored Samad Taylor to make it 2-2, setting the stage for Podkul.

Buffalo starter Casey Lawrence turned in another stellar outing.

Lawrence allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings of work, He struck out 11 Saints and did not walk a batter. Lawrence lowered his ERA to 1.85 on the season. He was followed out of the bullpen by Graham Spraker, who pitched a scoreless eighth. Mike Ellenbest then held the Saints off the board in the ninth to earn the win, evening his record at 1-1.

Taylor continued his power surge, hitting his eighth home run of the season in the first inning off St. Paul starter Josh Winder. He finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI — his 44th on the year. Taylor had two home runs and five RBIs on Tuesday.

Large was the only other Bison with two hits. The IL East-leading Herd (39-28) finished with seven hits on the night.

Winder pitched four innings, allowing one run on just one hit. He struck out three and walked two. St. Paul’s third pitcher Ariel Jurado (0-1) rook the loss. Jurado allowed two runs on five hits in three innings of work. Roy Morales and Mark Contreras had two hits each for the Saints (33-34).

The series continues with a 1:05 p.m. matinee on Thursday.