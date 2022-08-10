Bisons pound out 14 hits in a 10-3 rout of the Syracuse Mets

The Buffalo Bisons busted out the lumber Wednesday in a 10-3 rout of the host Syracuse Mets.

Buffalo jumped on Syracuse from the outset, scoring four runs in the first inning against Mets starter David Peterson.

Cullen Large picked up an RBI when his ground ball to short scored Chavez Young to start the scoring, Rafael Lantigua then had a run-scoring single that scored Vinny Capra to make it 2-0, and Lantigua later stole home to give Buffalo a three-run cushion. Nick Podkul added an RBI single.

The Herd added two more in the third when Logan Warmoth belted his seventh home run of the season to left field with Large on base. Nathan Lukes, Lantigua and Podkul then combined for four more RBIs in the ninth as Buffalo turned it into a rout.

Warmoth and Young each finished with three hits for the Bisons (56-50), part of a 14-hit attack. Lantigua and Podkul added two hits apiece.

Thomas Hatch pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his seventh win of the season. Hatch struck out four and walked two.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.