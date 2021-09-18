Bisons lose third in a row to Red Wings

It’s a good thing the Buffalo Bisons have already clinched the Northeast Division of Triple-A East, because the team is now on its longest losing streak in the month of September.

The Herd dropped their third straight Saturday, a 4-2 decision to the Rochester Red Wings before an announced crowd of 6,270 at Frontier Field. It was the next-to-last game of the regular season for both teams.

How the game was won: After a home run by Cavan Biggio in the first inning gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead, the Red Wings scored all of their run in the third. Jecksson Flores and Victor Robles singled and Daniel Palka walked, Jake Noll belted a two-out grand slam to left field. It was his 17th of the season and made the score 4-1.

The only other run in the game also came off a home run as Santiago Espinal hit his first of the season for the Bisons in the sixth.

Thomas Hatch (2-6) took the loss for the Bisons (70-46) while Jefry Rodriguez went six innings to get the win for Rochester (47-68).

Star of the game: Biggio, who had three of the Bisons’ seven hits.