 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bisons lose third in a row to Red Wings
0 comments

Bisons lose third in a row to Red Wings

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

It’s a good thing the Buffalo Bisons have already clinched the Northeast Division of Triple-A East, because the team is now on its longest losing streak in the month of September.

The Herd dropped their third straight Saturday, a 4-2 decision to the Rochester Red Wings before an announced crowd of 6,270 at Frontier Field. It was the next-to-last game of the regular season for both teams.

How the game was won: After a home run by Cavan Biggio in the first inning gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead, the Red Wings scored all of their run in the third. Jecksson Flores and Victor Robles singled and Daniel Palka walked, Jake Noll belted a two-out grand slam to left field. It was his 17th of the season and made the score 4-1.

The only other run in the game also came off a home run as Santiago Espinal hit his first of the season for the Bisons in the sixth.

Thomas Hatch (2-6) took the loss for the Bisons (70-46) while Jefry Rodriguez went six innings to get the win for Rochester (47-68).

Star of the game: Biggio, who had three of the Bisons’ seven hits.

Next: The final regular-season game at Frontier Field today (1:05 p.m.). After two-days off, the Bisons begin the “Triple-A Final Stretch,” with the final homestand of the season at Sahlen Field against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Games Wednesday through Friday and Sunday are at 6:05 p.m. with Saturday’s contest starting at 1:05 p.m. After that it’s five games in Syracuse Sept. 29-Oct. 3.

The team with the best overall winning percentage among the 30 teams in Triple-A East and West during the 10-game period will be declared the winner of the “Final Stretch” and receive a prize from Major League Baseball, which now operates the minor leagues.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: [BN] Blitz Mailbag - Bruce Arians got the Bucs 100% vaccinated

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News