Bisons lose "Final Stretch" opener to IronPigs

The “Final Stretch” of the Triple-A East season did not get off to a smooth start for the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field on Wednesday night.

Mickey Moniak, the third batter of the game, hit a two-out home run, the 13th of the season for the former first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, to get the Lehigh Valley IronPigs off to a 1-0 start and they took a 3-0 rain-shortened victory.

Lehigh Valley added single runs in the second and sixth innings before play was interrupted by rain and not resumed after a delay.

The Bisons were shut out over the six innings by 25-year-old right-hander Colton Eastman of the IronPigs. He was touched for five singles but the Herd lost three baserunners, two on groundball double plays and another on an attempted steal of third base by Tyler White for the third out in the second inning.

Left-hander Anthony Kay, making his first start since a back injury wiped out his last scheduled start on Aug. 10, gave up the homer to the left-handed batting Moniak. Kay has been on the injured list since Aug. 29. He threw only 10 pitches in his one inning before right-hander Casey Lawrence took over as scheduled.

Lawrence allowed four hits and two earned runs and three walks. Lefty Travis Bergen replaced him in the seventh.