 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bisons learn Jeff Ware is staying as interim manager, top Red Sox

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Jeff Ware is staying in the Buffalo Bisons’ dugout.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that Ware has been named the Herd’s interim manager for the remainder of the 2022 season. He becomes the 23rd manager in the team’s modern era.

Ware, 51, started the year in his second season as Bisons pitching coach. He was promoted to interim manager when Casey Candaele was named an interim bench coach in Toronto on July 13.

That came as part of a shakeup of the Blue Jays’ coaching staff in the wake of manager Charlie Montoyo’s firing.

The Bisons are 8-4 under Ware since he took over as skipper, including 4-3 since the All-Star break.

Ware is in his eighth season in the Blue Jays’ organization.

His 2021 pitching staff had the second-best earned run average in Triple-A at 3.46. The bullpen ERA of 2.83 was the best in all of Triple-A as the Herd posted a 79-47 record and won the Northeast Division title.

People are also reading…

Ware has coached in the Blue Jays organization since 2014, serving as the Minor League Pitching Coordinator from 2017-2019. He was selected by Toronto in the first round, 35th overall, in the 1991 draft.

The Bisons then went out and earned a 7-6 victory over the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field that featured an inside-the-park home run.

In the bottom of the second inning, Otto Lopez hit a line drive to right field that got past diving right-fielder Pedro Castellanos. Chavez Young scored and then greeted Lopez at home when he finished circling the bases.

It was the first inside-the-park home run for the Herd (51-46) at home since Matt Tuiasosopo against Gwinnett in 2012. It was the 10th in Sahlen Field history, but just the third since fences moved in for the 1996 season.

Lopez added another homer in the bottom of the fourth, a solo shot to left-center field. Buffalo’s leadoff hitter finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored on the night.

No other Bison had more than one hit. Spencer Horwitz did add a two-run single in the sixth inning that gave Buffalo a seemingly comfortable 7-1 lead.

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bills kicker Tyler Bass on Kansas City, punter battle, offseason prep

Bills kicker Tyler Bass on Kansas City, punter battle, offseason prep

The Buffalo Bills kicker has had an excellent start to his career as he heads into Year 3. His 276 points since he entered the NFL are second most in that timeframe. His consistency, with 56 of 66 field goals in two years, and his leg strength both give the Bills a sense of security.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11': Trump defends hosting Saudi golf tour at his course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News