Bisons hold off IronPigs and post a 3-2 victory, remain in first place

The first-place Buffalo Bisons held on for a 3-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in an International League game Thursday.

Buffalo (36-26) got on the board in the fourth when Logan Warmoth’s run-scoring single plated Tanner Morris for the 1-0 lead. In the sixth, Stevie Berman belted a homer to left field, his second of the season, to make it 2-0. And in the top of the seventh, Warmoth scored on Chavez Young’s ground out.

That was all the scoring for Buffalo. Lehigh Valley answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth and Scott Kingery’s solo homer in the ninth pulled the IronPigs (34-29) within a run, but they could get no closer.

Bowden Francis, Buffalo’s second pitcher of the night, didn’t allow a run in 3 2/3 innings and picked up the win to improve to 4-4. He struck out one and didn’t walk a batter,

Berman and Warmoth each had two hits. Both teams finished with seven hits.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. tonight in Allentown, Pa.