 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bisons get walkoff victory, edge St. Paul 5-4 in 10 innings.

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Nathan Lukes’ single to right field scored Chavez Young with the winning run Friday as the Buffalo Bisons posted a 5-4 walkoff victory in the 10th inning over the St. Paul Saints at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo (40-29) remains in first place in the International League’s East Division.

Trailing 1-0, the Herd scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead. Nick Podkul reached on an error by Saints third baseman Jermaine Palacios. allowing Cullen Large to score Buffalo’s first run. Young followed with a single to center field that scored LJ Talley and Podkul, giving the Herd a 3-1 lead.

St. Paul answered with a two-run homer from John Andreoli and a solo blast from Spencer Steer, his 11th, to give the Saints a 4-3 lead.

Jordan Groshans’ single to left scored Lukes with the tying run in the bottom of the eighth.

Young had two hits and two RBIs for the Bisons.

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal

Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal

The Sabres still have to add to their defense and forward group, including deciding what to do with Victor Olofsson. The restricted free agent winger could be looking at an arbitration award and/or a bridge deal that could take him close to $5 million a year. On a short-term basis with all this cap room, no reason not to pay him for now and then see if you're going to keep him or include him in any NHL-level deals.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News