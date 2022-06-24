Bisons get walkoff victory, edge St. Paul 5-4 in 10 innings.

Nathan Lukes’ single to right field scored Chavez Young with the winning run Friday as the Buffalo Bisons posted a 5-4 walkoff victory in the 10th inning over the St. Paul Saints at Sahlen Field.
Buffalo (40-29) remains in first place in the International League’s East Division.
Trailing 1-0, the Herd scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead. Nick Podkul reached on an error by Saints third baseman Jermaine Palacios. allowing Cullen Large to score Buffalo’s first run. Young followed with a single to center field that scored LJ Talley and Podkul, giving the Herd a 3-1 lead.
St. Paul answered with a two-run homer from John Andreoli and a solo blast from Spencer Steer, his 11th, to give the Saints a 4-3 lead.
Jordan Groshans’ single to left scored Lukes with the tying run in the bottom of the eighth.
Young had two hits and two RBIs for the Bisons.
The series continues at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.