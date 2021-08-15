Bisons finish up series with Red Wings with lopsided win

Buffalo 7, Rochester 1

For starters: Given a four-run lead to work with, Casey Lawrence (3-2), making his fourth start for the Bisons and first since coming back up from Double-A New Hampshire, shut out the Rochester Red Wings for six innings. It was the longest mound stint of the season for the former Albright College (Pa.) right-hander. He allowed only two singles, no walks and struck out seven before leaving after throwing 80 pitches. The Rochester run came on DH Jake Noll’s 11th home run in the seventh against lefty Tim Mayza, down from Toronto on a rehab assignment.

First-place Buffalo (54-33) improved its lead in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East to two games over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (51-34), which lost 5-4 at home on Sunday to Lehigh Valley. The Herd trails only Durham (57-32) in overall league record. Buffalo is now 18-5 against Rochester this season.