Bisons finish up series with Red Wings with lopsided win

Buffalo 7, Rochester 1

For starters: Given a four-run lead to work with, Casey Lawrence (3-2), making his fourth start for the Bisons and first since coming back up from Double-A New Hampshire, shut out the Wings for six innings. It was the longest mound stint of the season for the former Albright College (Pa.) right-hander. He allowed only two singles, no walks and struck out seven before leaving after throwing 80 pitches. The Rochester run came on DH Jake Noll’s 11th home run in the seventh against lefty Tim Mayza, down from Toronto on a rehab assignment.

First-place Buffalo (54-33) improved its lead in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East to two games over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (51-34), which lost, 5-4, at home on Sunday to Lehigh Valley. The Herd trails only Durham (57-32) in overall league record. Buffalo is now 18-5 against Rochester this season.

How the game was won: After two scoreless innings, Rochester starter Luis Reyes could not pitch out of trouble in the third and suddenly lost command of the strike zone in the fifth after striking out five Bisons in a row. Three Buffalo hits, a walk and a hit batter helped the Bisons take a 3-0 lead against Reyes in the third. After getting two out in the fifth, Reyes gave up a single and three straight walks to hand the Herd another run.