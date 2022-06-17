Bisons fall to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4

Jorge Bonafacio’s two-run double to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Lehigh Valley to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bisons in an International League game on Friday night.

Left fielder Chavez Young hit a two-run homer in the third inning off Lehigh Valley starter Michael Plassmeyer to give Buffalo the 2-0 lead.

The Herd added a pair of runs in the seventh inning when Nathan Lukes hit a soft line drive to center field that scored Tanner Morris and Stevie Berman. That briefly gave the Bisons (36-27) the 4-3 lead. Luke finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Bisons starter Thomas Hatch allowed three runs on nine hits in his six innings of work. Hatch struck out six and walked one. He did not figure in the decision. Brandon Eisert (2-1) pitched an inning and took the loss.

Bonafacio led the Iron Pigs’ 11-hit attack with three hits. Designated hitter Johan Camargo had three RBIs.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m.