Bisons fall to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5-4 in opener of six-game series

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored four runs in the fifth inning Tuesday and held on for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bisons in an International League game.
Trailing 2-0, Etevan Florial hit his sixth home run of the season to get SWB on the board. Then Miguel Andujar hit a three-run home run to left that gave the Rail Raiders a 4-2 lead.
Buffalo answered with a run in the seventh when Chavez Young scored on Otto Lopez’s double to left, cutting the Herd’s deficit to 4-3. But big-league veteran Greg Bird delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh, plating Oswald Peraza for a 5-3 lead.
Young’s single in the top of the eighth scored Jordan Groshans to make it 5-4, but the Bisons could get no closer.
It was an unspectacular night for Buffalo starter Casey Lawrence. He allowed four runs on five hits in five innings of work. Lawrence struck out three, walked two, and saw his record fall to 8-2.
Groshans, Young and Cullen Large each had two hits for the Bisons, who totaled 10 hits against five Scranton pitchers. Andujar finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
- Four days after retiring, Rob Gronkowski in Buffalo for fundraisers
- How Bills Mafia played a big part in offensive lineman Greg Mancz signing in Buffalo
- Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is 'progressing well,' according to statement
- DA: Woman, 60, found dead in East Amherst home was stabbed by boyfriend
- $300 million Amazon warehouse project in Town of Niagara passes key hurdle
- Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal
- Two years and $3 million later, Buffalo FilmWorks has one of the longest soundstages in U.S.
- Buffalo family looking for answers after father killed, daughter found dead
- Rapper Lil Tjay shot in New Jersey, Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26, and more trending topics
- Williamsville residents reject mayor's controversial stances by landslide in special trustees election
- Erie County real estate transactions
- None of Buffalo's outdoor pools will open this summer
- State fines 2 WNY nursing homes: One for failing to perform CPR, another for Covid violations
- Amherst kick-starting Boulevard Mall overhaul via 'urban renewal'
- New Alden supervisor finds lack of accounting for 2,600 bullets
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!