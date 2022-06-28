 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bisons fall to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5-4 in opener of six-game series

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored four runs in the fifth inning Tuesday and held on for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bisons in an International League game.

Trailing 2-0, Etevan Florial hit his sixth home run of the season to get SWB on the board. Then Miguel Andujar hit a three-run home run to left that gave the Rail Raiders a 4-2 lead.

Buffalo answered with a run in the seventh when Chavez Young scored on Otto Lopez’s double to left, cutting the Herd’s deficit to 4-3. But big-league veteran Greg Bird delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh, plating Oswald Peraza for a 5-3 lead.

Young’s single in the top of the eighth scored Jordan Groshans to make it 5-4, but the Bisons could get no closer.

It was an unspectacular night for Buffalo starter Casey Lawrence. He allowed four runs on five hits in five innings of work. Lawrence struck out three, walked two, and saw his record fall to 8-2.

Groshans, Young and Cullen Large each had two hits for the Bisons, who totaled 10 hits against five Scranton pitchers. Andujar finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

