After managing to score only one run in 15 innings over two games to open a six-game series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Buffalo Bisons slammed the door shut Wednesday night at PNC Field in Moosic, Pennsylvania.

All it took was an eight-run seventh inning, topped by a grand slam by Luis De Los Santos to catapult the Bisons to a 9-1 victory over the RailRiders.

Along with the De Los Santos homer, Buffalo's eight-hit offensive attack was led by Rafael Lantigua, Orelvis Martinez (three RBIs) and Jamie Ritchie with two hits each.

Yosver Zulueta (3-4) earned the victory, pitching 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief after replacing Brandon Eisert in the sixth.

Right-hander Gabriel Ponce, who rejoined the Bisons last week, made his second start since returning from Double-A New Hampshire (AA), but exited after allowing two hits, a run and a walk in two innings. He struck out two.

The RailRiders struck first with one out in the second inning as Ponce gave up a solo home run to Jesus Bastidas, whose blast was his 10th of the season.

The Bisons didn't get a hit off RailRiders starter Zach Greene until Lantigua singled with two outs in the third inning. Jesus Liranzo came on in relief in the fourth, and left in the fifth after allowing Ritchie's single and a walk to Cam Eden.

Failing to add to their hit total through six innings, the Bisons broke out of their funk, exploding for eight runs in the seventh, all charged to third RailRiders reliever Josh Maciejewski (3-1), who took the loss.

After loading the bases with one out, Buffalo scored its first two runs on a fielder's choice and when Damiano Palmegiani was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Martinez's two-run double made it 4-1, then a walk to Addison Barger loaded the bases again.

De Los Santos put the game out of reach with a grand slam to left field, the first baseman's seventh home run of the season. On June 30, his pinch-hit walk-off grand slam against Worchester in the 10th inning gave the Bisons a 10-8 victory over the Red Sox at Sahlen Field.

An RBI single in the eighth by Martinez capped the scoring Wednesday.

The two teams continue their six-game series at PNC Park on Thursday, starting at 6:35 p.m.

Following their last road trip of 2023 that concludes Sunday vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Herd will return home for the final series of the regular season, hosting the Norfolk Tides starting Tuesday.