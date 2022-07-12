 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bisons drop opener of six-game series at Iowa, 8-2

  • Updated
Devin Machado’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday snapped a 2-2 tie and helped carry the Iowa Cubs to an 8-2 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bisons in an International League game.

The Cubs then tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the eighth, salting away the opener of the six-game series. John Hicks had a run-scoring single, Levi Jordan added a two-run double and Machado knocked in two more runs with a single to right. Machado finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Jared Young and Hicks added two hits apiece as part of an 11-hit attack.

Buffalo (43-42) plated a run in the top of the second inning when Cullen Large doubled to center field, scoring Stevie Berman. It was Large’s 13th double of the season.

The Cubs answered with a solo home run from Young in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, Young now has 14 HRs on the year. In the bottom of the fourth, Frank Schwindel homered to center to give Iowa the 2-1 lead.

The Herd’s other run came in the seventh when Logan Warmoth reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Chavez Young.

Mike Ellenbest, Buffalo’s third pitcher of the night, allowed two runs on three hits in an inning of work and took the loss.

The series continues at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

