Bisons drop doubleheader in Syracuse

Syracuse 4, Buffalo 3 (Game one)

Syracuse 2, Buffalo 1 (Game two)

First game

For starters: After two straight rainouts, the weather cleared so that these two could begin their series at last. Perhaps that was a bad thing as Syracuse swept a twin bill against a Bisons crew that had been sizzling heading into Central New York. Buffalo had won seven of its last eight games.

How the game was won: Syracuse broke a scoreless tie in the opener with a three-run second inning but scored the eventual game-winning run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Wilfredo Tovar, which plated Cody Bohanek, to make it 4-2 Mets.

Star of the game: Cullen Large of the Bisons went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Second game

For starters: Bisons came into series having won 14 of 18 games this season against Syracuse. They had won five of six at Syracuse’s NBT Stadium. Perhaps the Mets were due as they scored the final two runs to complete the sweep of the twin bill.