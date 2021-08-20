 Skip to main content
Bisons drop doubleheader in Syracuse
Bisons drop doubleheader in Syracuse

Syracuse 4, Buffalo 3 (Game one)

Syracuse 2, Buffalo 1 (Game two)

First game

For starters: After two straight rainouts, the weather cleared so that these two could begin their series at last. Perhaps that was a bad thing as Syracuse swept a twin bill against a Bisons crew that had been sizzling heading into Central New York. Buffalo had won seven of its last eight games.

How the game was won: Syracuse broke a scoreless tie in the opener with a three-run second inning but scored the eventual game-winning run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Wilfredo Tovar, which plated Cody Bohanek, to make it 4-2 Mets.

Star of the game: Cullen Large of the Bisons went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Second game

For starters: Bisons came into series having won 14 of 18 games this season against Syracuse. They had won five of six at Syracuse’s NBT Stadium. Perhaps the Mets were due as they scored the final two runs to complete the sweep of the twin bill.

How the game was won: After the Mets tied the game in the second inning with an unearned run, they went ahead in the sixth on Josh Reddick’s run-scoring single. Mason Williams led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a fly ball to set the stage for Reddick.

Star of the game: Mets’ starter Zach Godley, who limited the Bisons to three hits and one earned run over six innings. Though he walked three he still struck out four.

Next: The series continues, as the Bisons hand the ball to lefty Zach Logue (5-2, 3.51 ERA) who will face Syracuse’s Josh Walker (0-1, 5.87 ERA).

