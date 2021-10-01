Bisons beat Mets for sixth win in row

A four-run sixth inning that included a double, single, throwing error and wild pitch by the Syracuse Mets gave the Buffalo Bisons the lead for good in what became an 8-5 victory Thursday before an announced crowd of 4,178 at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse.

The win was the sixth in a row for the Bisons in the Triple-A “Final Stretch” after an opening loss. Buffalo is tied with Nashville for second and a game behind unbeaten Durham (7-0) in the “Final Stretch.”

Trailing 4-3 entering the sixth, the scoring got started for the Bisons when Nash Knight doubled home Tyler White to tie the score at 4-4. After a Kellin Deglan walk, Mallex Smith singled home Knight, Smith stole second and a throwing error by Mets catcher Martin Cervenka allowed Deglan to score. Smith went to third on the play and scored on a wild pitch by Jake Reed.

After Syracuse made the score 7-5 in the seventh, the Bisons added an insurance run in the ninth when Smith hit his second home run of the season.

Nick Allgeyer was the winner for the Herd, evening his record at 5-5. Trent Thornton pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.