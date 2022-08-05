Bisons' bats quiet again in 5-0 loss to RailRiders

Three Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout Friday as the RailRiders posted a 5-0 win over the visiting Buffalo Bisons in an International League game.

RailRiders starter Jhony Brito pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two hits. He struck out seven and walked four en route to his sixth Triple-A victory of the season. Jose Mujica followed, striking out three in 2 1/3 innings, and Zach Greene closed it out with a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.

Oswald Peraza belted a two-run homer in the first to get the SWB offense going.

Four Bisons pitchers allowed just five hits on the night. Starter Shaun Anderson allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings and took the loss.

Nathan Lukes had two hits for the Herd (54-49).

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m.