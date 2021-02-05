Birds on the Niagara Festival set for Feb. 12-14 and other outdoors notes

The 3rd annual Birds on the Niagara International Celebration of Winter Birds will be held Feb. 12 to 14, the only bi-national event of its kind. Due to Covid-19, this year’s event is virtual, with free access, including a special presentation by keynote speaker and author Dr. J. Drew Lanham. The Niagara River corridor is recognized as a globally significant Important Bird Area. The U.S. shore is now a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance.
On Friday, go on a virtual owl prowl and watch a program on gulls of Niagara. Saturday will showcase programs at Tifft Nature Preserve, the Niagara River Corridor with Jay Burney and his son Jajean Burney. Tim Beatley, author of “Bird Friendly Cities” also will speak. Keynote speaker Lanham speaks on Saturday. There is a full program on Sunday filled with interesting speakers and presentations. For additional programing, go to www.birdsontheniagara.org.
During the same weekend, the 24th annual Great Backyard Bird Count will take place for bird watchers of all ages and abilities from Feb. 12-15. You must count birds for at least 15 minutes. Last year, nearly 270,000 people participated. For more information, check out www.birdcount.org.
Polish Rifles, G Dogs win rabbit derby
The focus of the Frank Privitere Club International Rabbit Derby is to raise funding for families and organizations in need. However, some good old-fashioned rabbit hunting is what pulled hunters out of their warm homes, as seven teams and 50 hunters pursued cottontails throughout Western New York to raise money on Jan. 30. For the fourth year in a row, the Polish Rifles – Vinny Costello, Mike Jacobik, Frank Giacobbe, Mike Clarke, Valentina Schunk, Bob Kurek, Eric Slack, Josh Lambert and Frank Insalaco – weighed in the biggest rabbit (3.81 pounds) to retain the Frank Privitere Cup.
The 2021 Biggest Game Bag Award went to the G Dogs of Eden. They weighed in 44 rabbits, more than half of the rabbits that were brought to the scales. They also placed second for the cup with a 3.52-pound rabbit. Third place went to the Ramrods of Grand Island with a 3.44-pound cottontail. They were last year’s champions.
NYS free fishing days scheduled for Feb. 13-14
With ice fishing in full swing around the state, New York’s Free Fishing Days Weekend comes at a good time, set for Feb. 13 and 14. In the Empire State, men and women ages 16 and older are required to purchase a state fishing license. However, the Department of Environmental Conservation designates several days each year as “free,” with the idea that it could create a better awareness for fishing as a recreational activity. Ultimately, it could result in the purchase of a license for continued enjoyment.
During this special weekend, at a time of year when ice fishing is the primary focus, no license is needed, but you must abide by the regulations for the body of water you intend to fish. To find regulations or more about the free fishing days, check out www.dec.ny.gov.
Raw fur auction in Cattaraugus County on Feb. 20
The Cattaraugus County Trappers Association will hold a raw fur auction at the Hinsdale Fire Hall, 3832 Main Street, Hinsdale, on Feb. 20 starting at 10 a.m. No fur will be checked in before 7 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place for the auction.