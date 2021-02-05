Birds on the Niagara Festival set for Feb. 12-14 and other outdoors notes

The 2021 Biggest Game Bag Award went to the G Dogs of Eden. They weighed in 44 rabbits, more than half of the rabbits that were brought to the scales. They also placed second for the cup with a 3.52-pound rabbit. Third place went to the Ramrods of Grand Island with a 3.44-pound cottontail. They were last year’s champions.

NYS free fishing days scheduled for Feb. 13-14

With ice fishing in full swing around the state, New York’s Free Fishing Days Weekend comes at a good time, set for Feb. 13 and 14. In the Empire State, men and women ages 16 and older are required to purchase a state fishing license. However, the Department of Environmental Conservation designates several days each year as “free,” with the idea that it could create a better awareness for fishing as a recreational activity. Ultimately, it could result in the purchase of a license for continued enjoyment.

During this special weekend, at a time of year when ice fishing is the primary focus, no license is needed, but you must abide by the regulations for the body of water you intend to fish. To find regulations or more about the free fishing days, check out www.dec.ny.gov.

