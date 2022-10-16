 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zack Moss inactive for Bills against Chiefs

  • Updated
  • 0
Moss in the middle (copy)

Bills running back Zack Moss (20) will sit out Sunday's game against the Chiefs as a healthy inactive. 

 Buffalo News file photo
KANSAS CITY – The Buffalo Bills are as healthy as they've been since the start of the season. 

Because of that, coach Sean McDermott had some difficult lineup decisions to make Sunday before facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

One of them was to make running back Zack Moss a healthy inactive for the first time this season. Moss, a third-year veteran, has 17 carries for 91 yards this season and seven catches for 27 yards. Without him, rookie James Cook will serve as the No. 2 running back behind Devin Singletary. 

Also inactive for the Bills without dealing with an injury are defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, rookie linebacker Baylon Spector and offensive lineman Justin Murray. 

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) is the only Bills player out because of an injury. 

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report because of a hamstring injury, is active and will play. 

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs.

