Zack Moss, A.J. Epenesa, Emmanuel Sanders out for Bills against Panthers
Zack Moss, A.J. Epenesa, Emmanuel Sanders out for Bills against Panthers

Bills Patriots fourth (copy)

Bills running back Zack Moss is inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top receiving weapons Sunday.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is inactive for the Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium because of a knee injury. Sanders, who was listed as doubtful on the final injury report, was hurt in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Second-year veteran Gabriel Davis is expected to see an increase in playing time in Sanders' absence.

Second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa is also inactive against the Panthers. Epenesa was a late add to the injury report after suffering an ankle injury. He was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis Thursday.

Running back Zack Moss is a healthy inactive for the Bills. 

