Zack Moss a healthy inactive for Bills against Bucs
TAMPA, Fla.  Zack Moss will once again take a seat for the Buffalo Bills.

Moss, the Bills' second-year running back, is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. 

Moss sat for the team's Thanksgiving night game against New Orleans in Week 12, then returned for last week's game against New England. He gained just 21 yards on eight carries, and hasn't averaged 4.0 yards per carry in a game since Week 4 against Houston. 

Also inactive for the Bills against the Bucs are rookie defensive end Boogie Basham, guard Cody Ford, defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. and safety Damar Hamlin.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (hip) were previously ruled out because of injuries.

