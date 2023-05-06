The Buffalo Bills have been hunting a play-making tight end to pair with Dawson Knox for a while.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz said Saturday he almost became a Bill in 2021.

Zach Ertz credits faith for success in receiving Frank Reich's Call to Courage Award Ertz is the 20th recipient of the award. Past winners include Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Curtis Martin, quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, and former Bills London Fletcher, Scott Chandler, Kyle Williams and Lorenzo Alexander.

Ertz had played eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2020 season, but his contract was due to expire after 2021. He had received permission from the Eagles that offseason to seek a trade.

Buffalo was rumored to be interested that March. But no deal happened until mid-October, when Ertz was sent to the Cardinals for a fifth-round draft pick and cornerback Tay Gowan.

“I was getting traded out of Philadelphia,” Ertz said Saturday after accepting the 20th annual Call to Courage Award. “There were a couple teams extremely interested, Buffalo being one of them. It was almost a done deal, but it just didn’t get over the finish line.”

Ertz said one person – on the Eagles’ side of the talks – nixed the deal with the Bills. He would not say who. The most likely candidate probably would be Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

The Bills wound up signing low-profile free agent tight end Jacob Hollister a week into free agency in March 2021. He didn’t make the team. The Bills signed veteran tight end O.J. Howard in free agency in 2022 in a bid to bolster their use of two tight ends. Howard didn’t make the team, either.

The Bills drafted slot tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round last week.

Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers head coach and host of the Call to Courage Award breakfast, said he thinks the Bills picked a winner.

“We will never forget our time in Buffalo, and we still root for the Bills, especially now that we’re in the NFC,” he said of himself and his family. “As a fan of the Bills, I did love that pick of Kincaid."

Ertz wound up signing a three-year extension with Arizona in March 2022.