Zach Ertz had established himself as one of the better tight ends in the NFL by 2016.

He was 3 1/2 years into his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had caught 75 passes in 2015, sixth among the league’s tight ends.

Yet, the internal and external pressure to succeed was getting to him.

“From the outside, you’d look at the stats, and everything said, ‘Oh he’s doing great.’ ” Ertz recalled Saturday. “But it was the internal pressure I was putting on myself to be perfect. I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Ertz said he decided to follow the lead of some of his Eagles teammates and embrace his faith in God.

The decision changed his life, Ertz told a crowd of 800 at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo as he accepted Call to Courage Award.

Frank Reich, the former Buffalo Bills quarterback and Carolina Panthers head coach, again hosted the event, which he created in 2002. Reich made Ertz, now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 20th recipient. Past winners include Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Curtis Martin, quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, and former Bills London Fletcher, Scott Chandler, Kyle Williams and Lorenzo Alexander.

As Reich told the crowd at the prayer breakfast, the award goes to a player who displays exemplary character through adversity and triumph.

“At the heart of his character is a commitment to Jesus Christ that is reflected in every aspect of his life,” Reich said. “On and off the field, he is an impact player who brings out the best in those around him.”

Ertz, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowler who caught the winning touchdown pass in the Eagles’ Super Bowl triumph over the New England Patriots in 2018. He caught 116 passes in 2018, still an NFL record for a tight end. Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator for two years, including the championship season.

Ertz was traded to Arizona in the middle of the 2021 season.

For his career, Ertz has 682 catches, seventh most all-time among tight ends.

“This is probably the most competitive – the toughest mentally and physically – football player I’ve ever been around,” Reich said. “He’s the best route runner of any position, anytime, anywhere. The guy is amazing.”

Ertz points to a late-season blowout loss in 2016 as a turning point.

“My faith at the time was very superficial,” Ertz said. "My first couple years in Philadelphia, I’d go to chapel Saturday night, I’d go to bible study maybe once a month for hopefully some good luck.

“Ultimately, I realized my life was a roller coaster,” he said. “If I had a really good game, I was a great guy, I was a great boyfriend at the time, a great son, a great brother. If I had a bad game or even a bad play, I’d stay in bed at night and replay that play, replay that game over and over. I was selfish. I was a terrible son, a terrible boyfriend, a terrible brother. It would lead me down this rabbit hole of insecurity, of fear. ... I tried to work harder and harder, and it was eating me up inside.”

Ertz mentioned a handful of former Eagles teammates who set a better Christian example for him, including Carson Wentz, Trey Burton, Jordan Matthews and Jordan Hicks.

“While I was a roller coaster every day, giving everything I had to football, these guys were also giving everything they had to football,” Ertz said. “But they were the same person. It didn’t matter what happened on the field. They didn’t work any less hard than I did, but they were at peace with every play that happened, with every result in the game.”

Ertz said turning the focus away from himself has made him better on the field and off.

“I said, 'God, I want you to take all the glory,' ” he said. “That changed my life. It has changed everything about me. It’s not that I work any less hard in my career. It’s the glory is no longer for myself. It’s for the God we serve in Jesus.”

Ertz said it’s easy to get too caught up in one’s view of oneself and what others think.

“Being a young millennial, per se, in a social-media world, it’s all about instant results, instant gratification,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of us struggle with approval from people, coaches, bosses.

“For me, a scripture that has changed my life is Galatians 1:10,” he said. “It says, ‘For am I now seeking the approval of man or of God? Or am I trying to please man? If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ.' ”

“This verse, to me, has changed everything about my life. It has led me from being an insecure man to someone being secure in his faith.”

Jamestown quarterback Trey Drake won the High School Call to Courage Award. He won a $1,000 scholarship. Drake has signed with North Dakota State, winner of nine of the last 12 Football Championship Subdivision titles.