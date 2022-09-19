Youth football program in East Buffalo to be featured on 'Monday Night Football' broadcast

The Beast Elite Ducks, a youth football and cheerleading program in East Buffalo, will be featured as part of the opening to the "Monday Night Football" broadcast before the Bills play the Titans.

The Ducks' home field is near the site of the May 14 Tops massacre that killed 10 people.

The program, also known as the GR8 Elite Ducks, includes about 200 children ages 5 to 13 years old and is the only youth program from New York to be invited to the prestigious “Battle” national championship tournament in Florida.

ESPN cameras attended practice a few weeks ago and taped footage of players talking about the Bills and how they look up to the players, coach Douglas "Rome" Hunt told The News.

The opening segment is about one minute and 15 seconds and the Ducks' portion is expected to last about 15 seconds. It will air either right at 7 p.m. or at 7:15 p.m. just before kickoff, ESPN said.

The Ducks took a week off from practice after the shooting and reconvened the following Monday.

“We are in a public park and they said they were targeting other areas,” Hunt told The News in May. “People are scared to death right now.”