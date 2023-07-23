Here's a cheat sheet for the Buffalo Bills' roster entering the 2023 training camp:

1: Nyheim Hines: Bills’ top return man might have trouble getting snaps on offense.

2: Tyler Bass: Was an outstanding 12 of 14 from 40-plus last year and got new contract.

3: Damar Hamlin: Entire football world rooting for him; seems locked into No. 4 safety role.

4: James Cook: Averaged 5.7 on 89 rushes, would have led all RBs if he had 11 more carries.

5: Matt Barkley: Trusted confidant of Josh Allen, knows Bills’ offense inside and out.

7: Taron Johnson: Critical slot CB played defense-leading 92% of snaps last season.

8: Sam Martin: Reliable veteran for team that had fewest punts (46) in NFL last season.

9: Kyle Allen: New No. 2 QB is friend of Josh and tight with QB guru Jordan Palmer.

10: Khalil Shakir: With good hands and good speed, might be favorite to win slot WR job.

11: Deonte Harty: Fascinating gadget-smurf WR. Can Bills unlock his big-play ability?

13: Gabriel Davis: Make-or-break year. Can he take some load off Diggs’ massive shoulders?

14: Stefon Diggs: No. 4 in NFL in targets last two years; can Josh keep him happy for 17-plus weeks?

15: Marcell Ateman: Big WR on third NFL team was second overall pick in ’23 XFL draft.

16: Trent Sherfield: No. 1 slot WR contender caught 30 passes in loaded Miami offense in ’22.

17: Josh Allen: As long as he plays at MVP-contender level, Bills should be back in playoffs.

18: Justin Shorter: That big rookie can play special teams might help him win No. 6 WR job.

19: Dezmon Patmon: Another big, contested-catch option comes from Colts’ practice squad.

20: Taylor Rapp: Potentially key new chess piece was second-round pick in 2019, has 48 NFL starts.

21: Jordan Poyer: Bills were lucky to retain star thanks to glut of safeties in free agency.

22: Damien Harris: Fills glaring power need, has 15 rush TDs inside 10 last two years.

23: Micah Hyde: Now age 32, back-end leader was sorely missed by defense last season.

24: Kaiir Elam: Can No. 1 pick win coaches’ trust enough to claim No. 2 CB job?

26: Cameron Dantzler: Ex-third-rounder was surprise Vikes cut, had injury issues.

27: Tre'Davious White: Two seasons removed from ACL surgery, big things expected from star.

28: Latavius Murray: Has 57 career TDs and offers insurance if Harris gets dinged up.

29: Alex Austin: Practice squad candidate made 30 college starts, ran 4.55.

30: Dane Jackson: Played 79% of snaps. As with ex-Bill Levi Wallace, Bills love his reliability.

31: Dean Marlowe: Old McDermott favorite enters ninth year, probably lock for practice squad.

33: Siran Neal: Backup slot CB played only 6% of snaps but stars on special teams.

35: Jordan Mims: Undrafted rookie scored 45 college TDs, had no fumbles last four years.

36: Jared Mayden: Undrafted Alabama product on fourth NFL team in three seasons.

38: Zayne Anderson: Ex-draft sleeper with 4.44 speed spent two seasons as Chiefs backup.

39: Cam Lewis: Overachiever from UB enters fifth Bills camp as backup safety candidate.

40: Von Miller: Bills need him in December-January. Expect team to slow-play his return.

41: Reggie Gilliam: "Sledge" played 16% of snaps last year. Expect a similar role.

42: Dorian Williams: Tackling machine at Tulane figures to fill key role on special teams.

43: Terrel Bernard: Consider him favorite to win MLB job. Can he be a playmaker?

44: Tyler Matakevich: Special teams coverage ace is promoter of animal adoption.

45: Travin Howard: Undersized converted safety played 29 games as Rams backup last four years.

46: Ja’Marcus Ingram: Ex-walk-on and UB product with size played in two games in ’22.

47: Christian Benford: Big CB with "Bills DNA" played 35% last year as a rookie and could start.

48: Joel Wilson: Undrafted former HS QB was a slot TE weapon for Central Michigan.

49: Shane Ray: Ex-first-round pick eyes huge comeback after four years out of NFL.

50: Greg Rousseau: Freak LDE made a leap in ’22. Can he tap into more upside?

51: Eli Ankou: Ottawa native keeps hanging on, with nine NFL teams in six years.

52: A.J. Klein: If the young guys struggle at MLB, Bills have insurance with 11th-year vet.

53: Tyrel Dodson: Solid player started three games in ’22 but upside is not as high as Bernard’s.

54: Baylon Spector: Sneaky good athlete. Could raise eyebrows with good preseason games.

55: Boogie Basham: Solid at point of attack but just doesn’t bring much pass rush.

56: Leonard Floyd: With Von likely out, is key DE early in season. Has 29 sacks last three years.

57: A.J. Epenesa: Was 6.5-sack ’22 season his ceiling? Probably. But he will get prime snaps.

58: Matt Milano: Speaks softly but carries big presence. All-Pro’s instincts are off charts.

59: Kingsley Jonathan: Left Nigeria at age 15, learned football on YouTube. Good last summer.

60: Mitch Morse: Back for fifth Bills season, quality center is kind of taken for granted.

61: DJ Dale: Alabama product earned two degrees in four years and missed one game last three years.

62: Greg Mancz: Veteran interior OL with 32 career starts grew up a Browns fan.

63: Kevin Jarvis: Made 39 starts for Michigan State. Mom was a Chicago police officer.

64: O’Cyrus Torrence: Brings power to OL but is it asking too much for rookie to start in Week 1?

65: Ike Boettger: Well-liked ex-Iowa Hawkeye is fully back from torn Achilles injury.

66: Connor McGovern: Free-agent signee from Dallas being counted on to upgrade left guard.

67: Nick Broeker: Versatile draftee won Kent Hull Trophy as best college OL in Mississippi.

68: Brandon Shell: Has 72 career starts. Looks like best “Plan B” at RT if Spencer Brown flops.

69: Reid Ferguson: Ace long-snapper and griller, check out @GrillsMafia on Twitter.

70: Alec Anderson: Two-year starter at UCLA spent last year on Bills practice squad.

71: Ryan Bates: Don’t be surprised if he starts at RG in Week 1. Valuable as backup center, too.

72: Tommy Doyle: How much of a roster push can big guy make coming back from knee surgery?

73: Dion Dawkins: Bills’ best lineman was team's Walter Payton Man of Year in 2022.

74: Ryan Van Demark: Good athlete for his size who spent last year on practice squad.

75: Richard Gouraige: Arguably top undrafted signee, good Senior Bowl, 34-inch arms.

76: David Edwards: Has 45 NFL starts, played for Aaron Kromer. Could be in mix to start.

77: David Quessenberry: Can he hang onto a backup tackle job after playing 37% of snaps?

79: Spencer Brown: Super 6-8 athlete with high ceiling. Can he rebound from injury-plagued 2022?

80: Tyrell Shavers: Big WR, started career at Alabama. Plays special teams. Faces logjam.

81: KeeSean Johnson: Fresno State career receiving leader on fifth team in five years.

82: Isaiah Coulter: Rhode Island product runs 4.45, caught eight passes for Bears last preseason.

83: Nick Guggemos: Caught one pass in D3 college career. Has 4.49 speed. In third NFL camp.

85: Quintin Morris: Seems set as No. 3 TE but snap rate (26%) might go down.

86: Dalton Kincaid: Great hands are the super power of Bills’ new slot receiving weapon and first-round pick.

87: Jalen Wayne: Second cousin of NFL great Reggie Wayne; undrafted rookie has savvy.

88: Dawson Knox: Looked good in spring, in tandem with Kincaid. Has 15 TDs last two years.

89: Bryan Thompson: Signed after rookie tryouts, played at Utah and Arizona State.

90: Shaq Lawson: Still valuable edge-setter on one-year, value contract. Played 44% in ’22.

91: Ed Oliver: Big contract in hand, onus will be on DT to do a bit more in pass rush.

92: Daquan Jones: Playoff loss to Bengals showed how critical he is to entire defense.

93: Kendal Vickers: Ex-CFLer spent last three years with Raiders, will work at 3T spot.

94: Cortez Broughton: Another 3T DT, on third NFL team. Played in Little League World Series.

96: Kameron Cline: Small-school DE who spent most of past three years on Colts’ practice squad.

97: Jordan Phillips: Gutted it out last year with shoulder injury. Fully healthy, he’s an asset.

98: Poona Ford: New run stopper nicknamed Pooh Bear by grandma (morphed into Poona).

99: Tim Settle: Saw 35% of snaps last year but didn’t make impact. Bills need more.