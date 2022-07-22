Your guide to all 89 players on the Bills' training camp roster

Here's a cheat sheet for the Buffalo Bills' roster entering the 2022 training camp:

2 Tyler Bass: Young star tried only 4 50-plus FGs last year. Has ability to boot more.

3 Matt Haack: Can his good holding ability help him hold off challenge from rookie?

4 Jaquan Johnson: Physical, young safety ranked sixth in special-teams snaps last year.

5 Marquez Stevenson: Showed promise on returns, but faces uphill battle for a roster spot.

6 Isaiah McKenzie: It will be interesting to see how his slot WR job share shakes out.

7 Taron Johnson: Locking this underrated stud up through 2024 was great move by Beane.

8 O.J. Howard: Can massive former first-rounder prompt Bills to use more two-TE formations?

9 Andre Smith: Special teams ace is suspended for the first six games of regular season.

10 Khalil Shakir: With 4.43 speed and smarts, can he force his way onto the field as a rookie?

11 Matt Barkley: Well-liked, well-traveled veteran adds expertise to QB room.

13 Gabriel Davis: Played 48% of snaps and caught 35 passes. Bills need those numbers to jump.

14 Stefon Diggs: Ranked ninth in NFL in catches last year, fifth in targets.

15 Jake Kumerow: Who is the No. 3 outside WR? Veteran has a chance to stick due to his size.

16 Isaiah Hodgins: Big wideout played 4 snaps last year, faces logjam at a deep position.

17 Josh Allen: Superstar aiming to cut INTs, help WRs get more run after the catch.

18 Case Keenum: New, 34-year-old No. 2 QB took Vikings to NFC title game in 2017.

19 Matt Araiza: Can ‘Punt God’ hold well enough to oust Haack from a roster spot?

20 Zack Moss: Will drafting of Cook relegate him to inactive status on many weeks?

21 Jordan Poyer: Star safety and front office surely will reach contract compromise, right?

22 Duke Johnson: Veteran dual-threat looks purely like injury insurance in backfield.

23 Micah Hyde: He and Poyer led all NFL safety tandems in INTs last season with 10.

24 Kaiir Elam: Bills need top pick to catch on quickly with Tre White recovering.

25 Taiwan Jones: Can special teams ace hang onto a roster spot in RB room at age 33?

26 Devin Singletary: Averaged 42 rushing yards first 13 games, 71.6 the last six.

27 Tre'Davious White: Can star CB make quick return from ACL and play in opener?

28 James Cook: All indications are second-round pick will play key role in offense.

29 Tim Harris: Tall corner whose father was a Pro Bowl LB for 49ers in 1990s.

30 Dane Jackson: Played 45% of snaps last year and might need to start first month.

31 Damar Hamlin: Rangy backup safety returns as part of the core special teams cast.

32 Travon Fuller: Bills have had success finding undrafted corners with long arms (32 3/4 inches).

33 Siran Neal: Backup slot CB ranked fourth in special teams snaps, excelled at gunner.

35 Raheem Blackshear: Short but versatile. Caught 123 passes in college, can play special teams.

36 Josh Thomas: Practice squad safety always puts on left sock first, then right sock.

37 Olaijah Griffin: Son of rapper Warren G, nephew of Dr. Dre, godson of Willie McGinest.

38 Nick McCloud: Spent two months with Bengals, then came back to practice squad in November.

39 Cam Lewis: Faster than you think (4.51) and played in seven games last season.

40 Von Miller: Bills should have luxury to keep superstar fresh for fourth-quarter snaps.

41 Reggie Gilliam: Fullback played 13% of snaps in 2021 and should see as many in 2022.

42 Joe Giles-Harris: Enters fourth NFL camp, and spent almost all of ’21 on practice squad.

43 Terrel Bernard: Undersized, smart, fast rookie should be asset to coverage units.

44 Tyler Matakevich: Only played 43 snaps on defense, but sets the tone for coverage units.

46 Ja’Marcus Ingram: Ex-college walk-on spent one year at UB, earned camp spot in spring tryout.

47 Christian Benford: Big sixth-round pick from Villanova ran impressive 4.53 40 time.

49 Tremaine Edmunds: Poised to strike it rich entering contract year. But with who?

50 Greg Rousseau: Still only 22, but expectations high in Year 2 for bulked-up first-rounder.

51 Eli Ankou: Beefy Ottawa native has been on 10 teams over six NFL seasons.

52 Marquel Lee: Has 19 NFL starts, played in 11 games as backup for Las Vegas in ‘21.

53 Tyrel Dodson: Enters camp as top LB backup, ranked fifth in special-teams snaps.

54 Baylon Spector: Played 53 games for Clemson, was two-time All-ACC Academic honoree.

55 Boogie Basham: Can play point of attack vs. run, needs to show more rush moves in Year 2.

56 Mike Love: Now in fifth Bills camp after spending all of last season on practice squad.

57 A.J. Epenesa: It’s Year 3, and time to prove he’s an all-around defensive end.

58 Matt Milano: Has 44 tackles for loss since 2017, third among off-the-ball linebackers.

59 Kingsley Jonathan: High motor edge from Syracuse has shot at practice squad.

60 Mitch Morse: Lover of Willie Nelson leads O-line on the road again ... to State Farm Stadium?

62 Greg Mancz: Backup center can play all five positions, has 23 NFL starts in 7 years.

63 Derek Kerstetter: Started at four positions for Texas, 11 at right tackle in 2021.

64 Greg Van Roten: Proven guard started 50 games over past four years for Panthers and Jets.

65 Ike Boettger: Started 17 games at guard last 2 years and coming off Achilles surgery.

66 Jacob Capra: Spent last summer with Packers; has master's in homeland security.

67 Luke Tenuta: Like most very tall (6-foot-8) tackles, he’ll need time to adjust to NFL.

68 Bobby Hart: Offers veteran camp insurance if spate of injuries strike the O-line.

69 Reid Ferguson: Elite long snapper created “Mr. Nice” IPA with First Line Brewing Co.

70 Alec Anderson: Two-year starter at UCLA posted his own table video after signing.

71 Ryan Bates: No. 1 at RG after playing well as starter in last five games.

72 Tommy Doyle: Second-year big man chasing Quessenberry for No. 3 tackle job.

73 Dion Dawkins: Charismatic LT has sneaky athleticism: He can do handstands.

74 Cody Ford: Can he rediscover confidence and hang onto backup job in Year 4?

75 Tanner Owen: Long-armed prospect (34 3/8) put up good athletic numbers at pro day.

76 Rodger Saffold: Aging at 34, but made Pro Bowl last year and knows Aaron Kromer’s system.

77 David Quessenberry: Cancer survivor started all 18 games for Titans last year.

79 Spencer Brown: After starting 12 games as rookie, can he make another performance jump?

80 Jamison Crowder: With 409 career catches, he has produced every season in NFL.

82 Neil Pau’u: It’s pronounced POW-ooh. Big WR will need lots of contested catches.

84 Jalen Wydermyer: Poor testing dropped draft stock, but he had 3 good years in SEC.

85 Quintin Morris: H-back type from practice squad showed flashes with catches in spring.

86 Tavon Austin: Joins crowded cast of undersized WRs, but his 4.34 speed could be asset.

87 Tanner Gentry: Josh Allen’s top WR target at Wyoming, he enters his fifth NFL camp.

88 Dawson Knox: Tied for first among NFL TEs with 9 TDs, looms as big key to offense.

89 Tommy Sweeney: Played 16% of snaps, but will he be iced out of 53-man roster spot?

90 Shaq Lawson: Stout DE could be critical asset vs. teams like Pats, Browns, Ravens.

91 Ed Oliver: Presence of Miller should make Bills’ horse whisperer even better, right?

92 Daquan Jones: His ability to upgrade NT position is a huge key to the entire season.

93 Brandin Bryant: Enters sixth camp and played in 2 games in 2021, but faces numbers crunch.

94 Prince Emili: Undersized DT is graduate of Penn’s Wharton School of Business.

96 Daniel Joseph: Tryout signee had 11.5 sacks last two years at N.C. State.

97 Jordan Phillips: Man, if he can play like he did in 2019, Bills' D-line will be scary.

98 C.J. Brewer: Undersized 3-technique prospect played 52 games at Coastal Carolina.

99 Tim Settle: Played only 20% of snaps for WFT, but will get more time as backup NT.