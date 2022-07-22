 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to all 89 players on the Bills' training camp roster

  Updated
Buffalo Bills OTA

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) catches a pass during OTA's at the Buffalo Bills Fieldhouse in Orchard Park, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Here's a cheat sheet for the Buffalo Bills' roster entering the 2022 training camp:

2 Tyler Bass: Young star tried only 4 50-plus FGs last year. Has ability to boot more.

3 Matt Haack: Can his good holding ability help him hold off challenge from rookie?

4 Jaquan Johnson: Physical, young safety ranked sixth in special-teams snaps last year.

5 Marquez Stevenson: Showed promise on returns, but faces uphill battle for a roster spot.

6 Isaiah McKenzie: It will be interesting to see how his slot WR job share shakes out.

7 Taron Johnson: Locking this underrated stud up through 2024 was great move by Beane.

8 O.J. Howard: Can massive former first-rounder prompt Bills to use more two-TE formations?

9 Andre Smith: Special teams ace is suspended for the first six games of regular season.

10 Khalil Shakir: With 4.43 speed and smarts, can he force his way onto the field as a rookie?

11 Matt Barkley: Well-liked, well-traveled veteran adds expertise to QB room.

13 Gabriel Davis: Played 48% of snaps and caught 35 passes. Bills need those numbers to jump.

14 Stefon Diggs: Ranked ninth in NFL in catches last year, fifth in targets.

15 Jake Kumerow: Who is the No. 3 outside WR? Veteran has a chance to stick due to his size.

16 Isaiah Hodgins: Big wideout played 4 snaps last year, faces logjam at a deep position.

17 Josh Allen: Superstar aiming to cut INTs, help WRs get more run after the catch.

18 Case Keenum: New, 34-year-old No. 2 QB took Vikings to NFC title game in 2017.

19 Matt Araiza: Can ‘Punt God’ hold well enough to oust Haack from a roster spot?

20 Zack Moss: Will drafting of Cook relegate him to inactive status on many weeks?

21 Jordan Poyer: Star safety and front office surely will reach contract compromise, right?

22 Duke Johnson: Veteran dual-threat looks purely like injury insurance in backfield.

23 Micah Hyde: He and Poyer led all NFL safety tandems in INTs last season with 10.

24 Kaiir Elam: Bills need top pick to catch on quickly with Tre White recovering.

25 Taiwan Jones: Can special teams ace hang onto a roster spot in RB room at age 33?

26 Devin Singletary: Averaged 42 rushing yards first 13 games, 71.6 the last six.

27 Tre'Davious White: Can star CB make quick return from ACL and play in opener?

28 James Cook: All indications are second-round pick will play key role in offense.

29 Tim Harris: Tall corner whose father was a Pro Bowl LB for 49ers in 1990s.

30 Dane Jackson: Played 45% of snaps last year and might need to start first month.

31 Damar Hamlin: Rangy backup safety returns as part of the core special teams cast.

32 Travon Fuller: Bills have had success finding undrafted corners with long arms (32 3/4 inches).

33 Siran Neal: Backup slot CB ranked fourth in special teams snaps, excelled at gunner.

35 Raheem Blackshear: Short but versatile. Caught 123 passes in college, can play special teams.

36 Josh Thomas: Practice squad safety always puts on left sock first, then right sock.

37 Olaijah Griffin: Son of rapper Warren G, nephew of Dr. Dre, godson of Willie McGinest.

38 Nick McCloud: Spent two months with Bengals, then came back to practice squad in November.

39 Cam Lewis: Faster than you think (4.51) and played in seven games last season.

40 Von Miller: Bills should have luxury to keep superstar fresh for fourth-quarter snaps.

41 Reggie Gilliam: Fullback played 13% of snaps in 2021 and should see as many in 2022.

42 Joe Giles-Harris: Enters fourth NFL camp, and spent almost all of ’21 on practice squad.

43 Terrel Bernard: Undersized, smart, fast rookie should be asset to coverage units.

44 Tyler Matakevich: Only played 43 snaps on defense, but sets the tone for coverage units.

46 Ja’Marcus Ingram: Ex-college walk-on spent one year at UB, earned camp spot in spring tryout.

47 Christian Benford: Big sixth-round pick from Villanova ran impressive 4.53 40 time.

49 Tremaine Edmunds: Poised to strike it rich entering contract year. But with who?

50 Greg Rousseau: Still only 22, but expectations high in Year 2 for bulked-up first-rounder.

51 Eli Ankou: Beefy Ottawa native has been on 10 teams over six NFL seasons.

52 Marquel Lee: Has 19 NFL starts, played in 11 games as backup for Las Vegas in ‘21.

53 Tyrel Dodson: Enters camp as top LB backup, ranked fifth in special-teams snaps.

54 Baylon Spector: Played 53 games for Clemson, was two-time All-ACC Academic honoree.

55 Boogie Basham: Can play point of attack vs. run, needs to show more rush moves in Year 2.

56 Mike Love: Now in fifth Bills camp after spending all of last season on practice squad.

57 A.J. Epenesa: It’s Year 3, and time to prove he’s an all-around defensive end.

58 Matt Milano: Has 44 tackles for loss since 2017, third among off-the-ball linebackers.

59 Kingsley Jonathan: High motor edge from Syracuse has shot at practice squad.

60 Mitch Morse: Lover of Willie Nelson leads O-line on the road again ... to State Farm Stadium?

62 Greg Mancz: Backup center can play all five positions, has 23 NFL starts in 7 years.

63 Derek Kerstetter: Started at four positions for Texas, 11 at right tackle in 2021.

64 Greg Van Roten: Proven guard started 50 games over past four years for Panthers and Jets.

65 Ike Boettger: Started 17 games at guard last 2 years and coming off Achilles surgery.

66 Jacob Capra: Spent last summer with Packers; has master's in homeland security.

67 Luke Tenuta: Like most very tall (6-foot-8) tackles, he’ll need time to adjust to NFL.

68 Bobby Hart: Offers veteran camp insurance if spate of injuries strike the O-line.

69 Reid Ferguson: Elite long snapper created “Mr. Nice” IPA with First Line Brewing Co.

70 Alec Anderson: Two-year starter at UCLA posted his own table video after signing.

71 Ryan Bates: No. 1 at RG after playing well as starter in last five games.

72 Tommy Doyle: Second-year big man chasing Quessenberry for No. 3 tackle job.

73 Dion Dawkins: Charismatic LT has sneaky athleticism: He can do handstands.

74 Cody Ford: Can he rediscover confidence and hang onto backup job in Year 4?

75 Tanner Owen: Long-armed prospect (34 3/8) put up good athletic numbers at pro day.

76 Rodger Saffold: Aging at 34, but made Pro Bowl last year and knows Aaron Kromer’s system.

77 David Quessenberry: Cancer survivor started all 18 games for Titans last year.

79 Spencer Brown: After starting 12 games as rookie, can he make another performance jump?

80 Jamison Crowder: With 409 career catches, he has produced every season in NFL.

82 Neil Pau’u: It’s pronounced POW-ooh. Big WR will need lots of contested catches.

84 Jalen Wydermyer: Poor testing dropped draft stock, but he had 3 good years in SEC.

85 Quintin Morris: H-back type from practice squad showed flashes with catches in spring.

86 Tavon Austin: Joins crowded cast of undersized WRs, but his 4.34 speed could be asset.

87 Tanner Gentry: Josh Allen’s top WR target at Wyoming, he enters his fifth NFL camp.

88 Dawson Knox: Tied for first among NFL TEs with 9 TDs, looms as big key to offense.

89 Tommy Sweeney: Played 16% of snaps, but will he be iced out of 53-man roster spot?

90 Shaq Lawson: Stout DE could be critical asset vs. teams like Pats, Browns, Ravens.

91 Ed Oliver: Presence of Miller should make Bills’ horse whisperer even better, right?

92 Daquan Jones: His ability to upgrade NT position is a huge key to the entire season.

93 Brandin Bryant: Enters sixth camp and played in 2 games in 2021, but faces numbers crunch.

94 Prince Emili: Undersized DT is graduate of Penn’s Wharton School of Business.

96 Daniel Joseph: Tryout signee had 11.5 sacks last two years at N.C. State.

97 Jordan Phillips: Man, if he can play like he did in 2019, Bills' D-line will be scary.

98 C.J. Brewer: Undersized 3-technique prospect played 52 games at Coastal Carolina.

99 Tim Settle: Played only 20% of snaps for WFT, but will get more time as backup NT.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

