Your guide to all 88 players on the Bills' training camp roster

44: Tyler Matakevich: “Dirty Red” ranks No. 2 in NFL in special teams tackles since ’16 with 62.

45: Christian Wade: Former British rugby star and fan favorite now age 30 in third Bills camp.

46: Jaquan Johnson: Third-year man should take over for Dean Marlowe as No. 3 safety.

47: Cam Lewis: Ex-UB Bull with 4.51 speed had good camp last year, coming off wrist injury.

48: Tyrell Adams: Free agent from Texans ranked 12th in NFL last year in tackles with 124.

49: Tremaine Edmunds: Joined Luke Kuechly as only players with 300+ tackles before age 23.

50: Greg Rousseau: Temper early expectations, since No. 1 pick sat out all of 2020.

51: Eli Ankou: Big-bodied Canadian has bounced around seven teams in five NFL seasons.

52: Marquel Lee: Ex-Raider has 19 NFL starts but missed most of last two years with injuries.

53: Tyrel Dodson: Ran 4.60 out of college, faces slew of competition for last OLB job.

54: A.J. Klein: Savvy veteran played 61% of snaps last year due to injuries to Milano.