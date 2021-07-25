Your guide to all 88 players on the Bills' training camp roster

Here's a cheat sheet for the Bills' roster entering the 2021 training camp:
1: Emmanuel Sanders: Should be upgrade over John Brown if he doesn’t hit age wall at 34.
2: Tyler Bass: Rookie sensation gives Bills one of strongest-legged kickers in NFL.
3: Matt Haack: Capable punter for Miami the past four years has big shoes to fill.
4: Jake Fromm: Needs a good training camp after pandemic hindered rookie season.
5: Marquez Stevenson: Gadget-play and return prospect probably slated for practice squad.
7: Davis Webb: Smart QB with coaching traits who’s a serious threat to Fromm as No. 3 QB.
9: Lance Lenoir: Entering fifth NFL camp but only has played eight offensive snaps in career.
10: Mitchell Trubisky: Ex-Bear gives Bills best security they’ve had at backup QB in years.
11: Cole Beasley: Say what you will about vaccine stance, the Bills’ offense needs him.
13: Gabriel Davis: Super work ethic gives him shot to improve on rookie numbers (35-599).
14: Stefon Diggs: Last WR to lead NFL two straight years in yards was HOFer Calvin Johnson.
15: Jake Kumerow: Caught TD at Denver last year; now entering seventh NFL training camp.
16: Isaiah Hodgins: Let’s see what this big wideout can do after sitting out rookie year.
17: Josh Allen: Fourth straight year with Brian Daboll should help him improve, right?
18: Brandon Powell: Ex-Falcon will need to light it up on returns to beat out McKenzie.
19: Isaiah McKenzie: Favorite to win return job, played 25% of offensive snaps in ’20.
20: Zack Moss: Got better later in rookie season, coming off surgery on left ankle.
21: Jordan Poyer: Might be toughest player pound for pound on the Bills’ roster.
22: Matt Breida: With 4.38 speed, can he inject more pizzazz into offensive attack?
23: Micah Hyde: Got well-deserved contract extension in March through 2023 season.
24: Taron Johnson: Entering contract year, could position self for big payday in 2022.
25: Taiwan Jones: McDermott’s emphasis on special teams makes him roster favorite again.
26: Devin Singletary: Bulked up body in offseason and facing a prove-it sophomore season.
27: Tre'Davious White: After Josh Allen, Pro Bowl CB is the Bills’ most indispensable man.
28: Antonio Williams: Ex-Tar Heel rushed for 63 yards, two TDs in finale vs. Dolphins.
30: Dane Jackson: Picked off Sam Darnold in first NFL game; bidding for starting role.
31: Damar Hamlin: Rookie started a foundation called “Chasing M’s” (M is for Millions).
32: Rachad Wildgoose: Ran 4.41 at Wisconsin pro day and tutored under ex-Bill Jim Leonhard.
33: Siran Neal: Special teams ace was little used as backup slot corner last season.
36: Josh Thomas: Saw action in two games as rookie, faces competition for practice squad.
37: Olaijah Griffin: Son of rapper Warren G, nephew of Dr. Dre, godson of Willie McGinest.
38: Nick McCloud: Hails from Rock Hill, S.C., hometown of ex-Bills Jeff Burris and Stephon Gilmore.
39: Levi Wallace: Does he have enough ceiling to get a little better, keep starting CB job?
41: Tariq Thompson: College ball hawk with 23 PBUs and 11 INTs, aims to show he’s athletic enough.
42: Joe Giles-Harris: Ex-Jaguar in third camp after earning Bills spot during rookie tryout weekend.
43: Mike Bell: Converted college safety was coached by Snoop Dogg in little league.
44: Tyler Matakevich: “Dirty Red” ranks No. 2 in NFL in special teams tackles since ’16 with 62.
45: Christian Wade: Former British rugby star and fan favorite now age 30 in third Bills camp.
46: Jaquan Johnson: Third-year man should take over for Dean Marlowe as No. 3 safety.
47: Cam Lewis: Ex-UB Bull with 4.51 speed had good camp last year, coming off wrist injury.
48: Tyrell Adams: Free agent from Texans ranked 12th in NFL last year in tackles with 124.
49: Tremaine Edmunds: Joined Luke Kuechly as only players with 300+ tackles before age 23.
50: Greg Rousseau: Temper early expectations, since No. 1 pick sat out all of 2020.
51: Eli Ankou: Big-bodied Canadian has bounced around seven teams in five NFL seasons.
52: Marquel Lee: Ex-Raider has 19 NFL starts but missed most of last two years with injuries.
53: Tyrel Dodson: Ran 4.60 out of college, faces slew of competition for last OLB job.
54: A.J. Klein: Savvy veteran played 61% of snaps last year due to injuries to Milano.
55: Jerry Hughes: Played 59% of snaps last year; can Bills keep him fresher this year?
56: Mike Love: Spent 2020 on practice squad and facing long odds in fourth Bills camp.
57: A.J. Epenesa: Seemed to improve last last year, can he make a leap in Year 2?
58: Matt Milano: Don’t expect $44M contract to alter focus of no-nonsense outside linebacker.
59: Andre Smith: Ranked fifth in special teams snaps, but faces fierce battle for job in camp.
60: Mitch Morse: Assignment-sound pivot man helped Bills rank 11th in sacks allowed per pass.
61: Justin Zimmer: Overachiever played 26% of snaps but likely must beat out Harrison Phillips.
62: Treyvon Hester: Fourth-year backup DT played at same Pennsylvania HS as Aaron Donald.
63: Steven Gonzalez: Maybe big-bodied Penn State product can land a spot on practice squad.
64: Jordan Devey: Survivor – he’s in ninth camp, on sixth team, after spending ’20 on practice squad.
65: Ike Boettger: Started seven games last year, and don’t count him out if Ford stumbles.
66: Jack Anderson: Former 5-star recruit, seventh-rounder probably locked into practice squad duty.
67: Syrus Tuitele: Undrafted college right tackle is a cousin of Bills’ A.J. Epenesa.
68: Bobby Hart: With 66 NFL starts, ex-Bengal gives Bills more insurance at swing tackle.
69: Reid Ferguson: Signed three-year extension in May that locks him up through the 2024 season.
70: Forrest Lamp: Ex-Charger who was a 37th overall pick and started 16 games in ’20 would be tough cut.
71: Ryan Bates: Versatile OL is primary backup to Morse and looks like a lock for roster.
72: Tommy Doyle: Massive sixth-round pick was a youth hockey player in Minnesota.
73: Dion Dawkins: “Shnowman” backed up massive new contract with superb season in 2020.
74: Cody Ford: Will he be full go to start camp, and can he stay healthy in Year 3?
75: Daryl Williams: Retaining smooth pass-blocking RT was an offseason coup for Brandon Beane.
76: Jon Feliciano: Winner of Ed Block Courage Award enters camp off a full, healthy offseason.
77: Jamil Douglas: Bills like veteran OL backups but seventh-year vet only has 11 NFL starts.
79: Spencer Brown: Massive third-round pick vying with Hart for third, fourth OT jobs.
80: Jacob Hollister: Can ex-Seahawk and former Wyoming Cowboy be more useful than Tyler Kroft?
81: Reggie Gilliam: Bet you didn’t realize he played 17 games and was ninth in special teams snaps.
82: Duke Williams: Fan favorite faces uphill battle for job in third Bills training camp.
84: Nate Becker: Ex-walk-on has blocking ability, which might keep him in organization again.
85: Quintin Morris: Bowling Green TE/H-back ran 4.66 and looked shifty in spring camp.
87: Tanner Gentry: Josh Allen’s top WR target at Wyoming, he enters his fourth NFL camp.
88: Dawson Knox: After working hard on his hands, let’s see if he can stay fully healthy.
89: Tommy Sweeney: Not sure what to expect from ex-seventh-rounder after he missed 2020.
90: Brandin Bryant: Lacks ideal size but good attitude has kept him going on seventh pro team.
91: Ed Oliver: Hopefully he can mesh with Lotulelei and benefit from space-eating DT partner.
92: Darryl Johnson: Prototypical size, special-teams talent makes him favorite to keep job.
93: Efe Obada: If London native plays like last year (5.5 sacks), he could bump someone off roster.
94: Vernon Butler: Maybe Lotulelei's return will allow him to focus on role as a disruptor.
96: Carlos Basham: Second-round pick probably more ready for early-season snaps than Rousseau.
97: Mario Addison: Can he hold off numerous challenges and produce a little more in 2021?
98: Star Lotulelei: After year off, can use training camp to knock off run-stopping rust.
99: Harrison Phillips: Can he build off play late in 2020 and lock down spot as Star’s backup?