Young Bills fan fighting cancer has special message for Damar Hamlin

Sophia Benintende is a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills.

They have been there for her when she needed it most. She wanted to return the favor.

Benintende, aka "Sophia the Fierce," has created a card to send well wishes, prayers and some Buffalove to injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

"Don't lose hope. God's got this," was how she ended her message, along with her name, "Sophia the Fierce."

Sophia, 9, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, in July 2021. She has endured 14 rounds of chemotherapy at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and 31 rounds of radiation at Sloan Kettering Memorial in New York City.

A week before she was to finish her last round of chemo, she relapsed and began a new round of treatments in Cleveland.

But "Sophia the Fierce" doesn't give up, and she's expecting nothing less from Hamlin.

Interestingly, Sophia struck up a relationship with another Bills defensive back, rookie Kaiir Elam, at a Crucial Catch Family Night event in the fall. Elam asked her to sign a photo of them together that he would hang in his locker.