'You run out of gas at some point': Without making excuses, Bills grapple with exhausting season

When left guard Rodger Saffold looked back at Sunday’s season-ending loss, it was the fourth quarter when he had the sinking feeling.

“It's almost like being in quicksand,” Saffold said Monday. “The harder that you fought, the deeper that you sank in the game.”

The density of quicksand presents counterintuitive advice: The faster you move, the more you can sink. To escape takes time and patience. Put down anything heavy you’re carrying. Move slowly. And then, if possible, relax. Only then can you move forward.

Saffold said the Bills tried to “to just fight and fight (and) fight” as they realized it wasn’t going to go their way.

With the season over, the Bills are still grappling with how much they fought as they tried to move forward.

“I've never been on a team this resilient,” safety Micah Hyde said Monday. “Just stuff that happened that was clearly out of our control. And guys just continued to fight and fight and a lot of it motivated us, and just at the end, we just ran out of gas. We fought all year long.”

Multiple players on the Bills echoed that sentiment: an exhausting season took a toll. They emphasized it was not an excuse, but just a candid assessment of an emotionally grueling season.

A season that saw Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest. Disastrous snowstorms. Personal tragedies for players off the field and injuries on it. A season that came just a few months after a racist mass shooting devastated the community.

To acknowledge the last eight months candidly wasn’t to take away from the Cincinnati Bengals: Ultimately, Sunday’s game was won on a football field and for football reasons. The Bengals were dominant in the 27-10 win. Running out of gas was at play, but not the only factor.

“I can agree with that statement. I don't know for me personally,” quarterback Josh Allen said on the team running out of gas. “But, again, you got to play your best against really good teams, and we didn’t yesterday.”

Coach Sean McDermott said that players did a “phenomenal, phenomenal job” of navigating all this season threw at them. It didn’t lessen the sting of falling short of the ultimate goal.

“You could always look at that and say as you talk about, the whys,” McDermott said. “I'm not going to discount that, but I'm also not going to use that as an excuse. We got beat on the football field, and sometimes your energy is taken from you when the game's not going your way, and they're having their way, the other team.”

It is fair to say a few things are true at once. Cincinnati got the better of Buffalo on Sunday. Buffalo was up against more than a typical year.

Even if all the events did not have the same impact on each player, there was no reprieve. There was a lot to be absorbed.

“It was just a tough year – not making excuses by any means,” Hyde said. “We felt like this team was gonna get it done, and at the end of the day, we just didn’t.”

Hyde’s perspective was a little different, having been sidelined since September with a neck injury. He felt that gave him more of a chance to have a big-picture perspective on all his teammates were trying to compartmentalize, to see the toll take place. He recalled staying up late during one of the snowstorms, getting calls from his wife about the power going out. Checking in with neighbors to make sure his family would be all right.

Saffold felt an “emotionally draining” season seep in ahead of Sunday’s game.

“Guys were exhausted during the week, and our coaches did the best they could to try to modify the week to get us back to snuff,” Saffold said Monday. “But it was just uncharacteristic things that were kind of happening. So, I have to kind of put that into a factor, not as an excuse. Just this team has been fighting for so long and fighting through all this adversity. You run out of gas at some point.”

Saffold saw those uncharacteristic things show up in a few ways: miscues in protection, hitting certain routes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“How many times have you seen us throw the ball 30 yards downfield and complete it, time and time again?” Saffold said. “It just wasn't falling for us for some reason.”

The Bills kept a potential reprieve in mind – not to assume wins along the way, but to motivate themselves to reach that benchmark.

“I think what we were trying to do was just like, ‘Alright, let's fight for these next couple of games. Let's get this week off before the before the Super Bowl, and we'll really be able to get together, be able to calm down, take a breath,’” Saffold said. “But we haven't been able to take a breath since the Damar situation. And it's just been really weighing heavy on a lot of people.”

The Week 18 win over the New England Patriots felt that it could help players reset for the playoffs and refocus on football. But even after the electric win, some players noted that the team had to be cautious of a potential emotional letdown on the other side.

“I know guys were super exhausted after that Patriots game, just because of all the emotion from the injury and then having to play a game,” Saffold said. “And just mentally drained after something like that happens.”

It wasn’t necessarily how every player felt. When the Bills talked about taking care of each person’s mental health after witnessing Hamlin’s emergency, they noted how everyone reacts differently.

“I don't know about really running out of gas,” cornerback Dane Jackson said. “(There’s) a lot that goes on, but in this business, it's like you just keep moving forward. I don't know, maybe that's not a good thing. But it's just the way this business goes.”

As the challenges piled up, and as the Bills moved forward, they found reasons to believe. They thought if they had overcome all this, why couldn’t they still win it all?

“With all the adversity and stuff that we faced this year, I felt like with the group of guys we got, we were the ones to do it,” Jackson said. “We were the ones to come together and keep rallying and keep rallying. But we fell short.”

The loss was compounded by desperately wanting the win for the community. Players knew they couldn’t reverse different tragic outcomes in Western New York with what they did on the field.

The Bills thought they could write an ending to the season that brought some comfort. They still had the pages. They ran out of ink.

When McDermott met with the team on Monday, their last meeting as a group, he said he was honored to work alongside them. He gave some advice on handling the offseason. And he added some perspective.

“The other thing I told them is the lessons that they learned from this season and some of the adversity they'll carry with them the rest of their lives,” McDermott said.

The Bills also know that lessons don’t stand on a trophy case.

“There are no moral victories,” pass rusher Von Miller said.

In league records, the season will go down as 13-3, a wild-card win, and a divisional-round exit.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie still felt numb on Monday.

“I feel like we're not supposed to be going home right now,” McKenzie said. “And a lot of teams probably are gonna say that, but the Buffalo Bills have worked so hard, up to this point, to make ourselves relevant. And I felt like yesterday, we didn’t show up to combat what everybody thought about us. And I feel like going to this offseason, it’s just gonna be a long wait to say, ‘Okay, next year.’”

Bills QB Josh Allen pumps up his relationship with Ken Dorsey in somber wrapup to his season A downcast Josh Allen took responsibility for some of the Buffalo Bills’ offensive shortcomings Monday and made a clear effort to deflect blame away from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Now, the Bills have to wait months to try all over again. It’s too early to find solace in the unwanted free time. They have the break they need to process everything that happened this season, but that time comes with a bitter taste.

They’ll need to recharge this offseason before trying to win the Super Bowl again. When they’re able, they have some time to take some advice that runs counterintuitive to the pace of a football season.

Put down anything heavy they’re carrying. Move slowly. And then, if possible, relax. Only then can they move forward.