'You knew that leadership, it was all in there': How Stefon Diggs embraced a new role

One of the most important things to him was learning what made each teammate tick. He saw some of his teammates needed quiet encouragement, and some simply needed to be yelled at. It’s something the coaches at Good Counsel tried to do.

“Maybe for all that time that he was experiencing that, experiencing all the different types of coaching that he was receiving – even though maybe as coaches, we didn’t think he was listening, but he was really was – he probably absorbed a lot,” Stefanelli said. “And now it kind of sounds like he almost said he's starting to think almost like a coach. Like, ‘Hey, hey, what can I do for my teammates?’ ”

It took getting to know his teammates off the field on a deeper level, so he started doing that, too. Diggs FaceTimed other guys just to see how they were doing. He pulls on that rapport with the team now when things get hard.

When it was clear that the Bills would drop their season opener at home to the Steelers, Diggs sat by himself on the sideline in silence for a bit. Then he snapped back to the game, clapped his hands together, and started going around to all his teammates.